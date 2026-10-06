Lakers Proposed PJ Washington Trade Gets Exciting New Development

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked in trade rumors to former Luka Doncic teammate and current Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington. The wing has seen past success with the Lakers’ franchise star, and with his name reportedly on the trade market, Los Angeles has been linked to a move that would swap Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht in a potential deal.

While Vanderbilt and Knecht both share a very uncertain future with the Lakers, the idea of using both in a trade for Washington, or even his Mavericks teammate, Daniel Gafford, has been floated as a real possibility.

Most recently, it was reporter Jovan Buha who made some telling comments about a Lakers trade for Washington, which could mean the proposed deal is more likely than before.

Lakers Proposed PJ Washington Trade Gets Strong Comments From Insider: ‘Sign Me Up’

When discussing the idea of a proposed trade for Washington using any combination of Vanderbilt, Knecht, and a few second-round picks, Buha was completely on board with a proposed deal like that.

“I mean, sign me up for this in a heartbeat,” Buha said about a trade package like that, which would see Washington or Gafford arrive on the Lakers. “DK plus Vando, DK plus the three seconds – I would do that for either one of those guys.”

Buha did make it clear that the Lakers giving up second-round assets rather than a first-round pick in a proposed Washington trade would be much preferred. Los Angeles doesn’t have a lot of draft capital to move, and for the potential risk of bringing in either Washington or Gafford’s contracts, they might need to keep some assets in case things don’t work out.

Play

“If you end up restructuring the roster where Daniel Gafford is your fourth-highest-paid player, yes, you are set at the center spot, but you only have so much money to spend,” Buha said, before then adding that Washington would be the better fit. “P.J. is a different story. I think P.J. would fit with the starters.”

Buha did say there could be some potential red flags in a Lakers trade for Washington, adding that Los Angeles is unlikely to offer a first-round pick swap in the deal.

Still, he’s been heavily mentioned in trade rumors as a perfect fit for the Lakers, so if the team is serious about an upgrade at the power forward position, the former teammate of Doncic can’t be ruled out as a target throughout the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

Trade Idea Sees Los Angeles Add Former Luka Doncic Teammate, Ideal Starting Power Forward

While it’s tough to know if the Mavericks would actually entertain the Lakers trading for Washington in particular, it’s also difficult to know the exact package they would want back in return.

However, one previous trade idea sending the forward to the Lakers has been floated in the past, and it feels like a realistic package for Dallas to get back for the wing about to begin his new four-year, $88 million deal.

Writing for Basketnews.com, Pijus Sapetka outlined what Los Angeles could give up for a new starting forward. Here’s his Washington trade proposal:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks receive: Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, and a 2032 second-round pick (originally from the Washington Wizards)

“For the Lakers, the logic is clear,” Sapekta wrote on why this Lakers trade idea for the forward makes sense. “Washington would give them a starting-caliber forward who fits next to Doncic, Reaves, Kessler, Sexton, and Grimes. He can defend multiple positions, rebound, hit open threes, and bring playoff experience.”

“Last season, Washington averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over 56 games (53 starts) for Dallas. He also shot 32.5% from three, but he is a 35.4% three-point shooter over his 446-game career.”

If Los Angeles could get Dallas to agree on a package like this, as Buha said, ‘Sign me up.’

Still, it’s uncertain how willing the Mavericks would be to send the Lakers Washington for no big asset in return.

Regardless, the former Doncic teammate remains linked to a Lakers move, and if the Purple and Gold are serious about a roster upgrade, Washington remains one of the best options available, even for the price they might have to pay.