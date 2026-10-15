Lakers’ Quentin Grimes Reveals Reason Behind Signing with Team

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers, without LeBron James, quickly filled the hole he left in the depth chart. The franchise went ahead and signed free agent guard/forward Quentin Grimes to a four-year, $60 million deal.

The Texas native, who spent his college career at the University of Houston, told Marc J. Spears of Andscape that Lakers head coach JJ Redick was the reason he chose Los Angeles.

“Just have him from a friend aspect, just checking in, tapping in with me,” Grimes said. “Checking the games. Asking how my people were doing, how I’m doing. I’m asking how he is doing, how his wife is doing, how are the kids doing. So, when you have that friend aspect of it and that real human aspect of it, it makes it easier to play for a coach like that.

He was the main selling point. I saw the [offensive] freedom he gave guys the last two years. Being a part of that offense will be a great opportunity for me to take my game to the next level and hopefully take my team to the next level as well.”

Quentin Grimes’ Fandom of Lakers Legend Kurt Rambis Played a Part in Signing

Although JJ Redick was the main reason behind Quentin Grimes’ decision to sign with the Lakers, there were multiple other green flags.

Grimes’ father, Marshall, was a teammate with the Lakers current senior basketball advisor, Kurt Rambis, at Santa Clara University in the late 1970s.

Marshall Grimes grew into a fan of the Lakers while Rambis played, coached, and served as a front office member of the franchise throughout the years. Quentin would follow in his father’s footsteps as a fan of the Lakers growing up, says Marc J. Spears.

Quentin Grimes already carries a playing chemistry with superstar Luka Doncic. Grimes and Doncic were teammates while apart of the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024-25 season. Doncic would get traded to the Lakers in the middle of the campaign while Grimes would be moved to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Quentin Grimes is Beginning to Find Groove With Lakers

The Lakers are looking to gain familiarity with each other during the preseason. With a new-look starting lineup that may include Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, Jake LaRavia, and Walker Kessler, building chemistry is a main priority in the preseason.

Quentin Grimes is beginning to find that momentum with his new team. Grimes finished with 16 points in his Lakers debut on Oct. 5. This has been followed up by back-to-back 12-point finishes in matchups against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

In Los Angeles’ most recent game, Grimes became more involved in all aspects of the game. In 26 minutes, the 27-year-old finished with nine points, six assists, one steal, and one block.