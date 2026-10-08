Former Lakers Fan Favorite Finds New Home After Latest Career Twist

Former Los Angeles Lakers fan favorite Quincy Olivari has been on the move as he enters the next chapter of his professional career.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a brief but memorable stint with the Lakers during his rookie campaign in 2024-25, spending time on a two-way contract before continuing his development with South Bay in the G League.

Olivari subsequently joined the Detroit Pistons‘ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, last season. However, his returning player rights have since changed hands as he embarks on his third professional campaign.

Former Lakers Fan Favorite Lands New Opportunity Amid G League Trade

According to the NBA G League Transactions Portal, Motor City traded Olivari’s returning player rights to the Portland Trail Blazers‘ affiliate, the Rip City Remix, on September 23.

Rip City also acquired the rights to Charles Bediako and Jordan Wright in exchange for Romeo Weems. It remains unclear whether the transaction involved additional draft capital.

The move follows Olivari’s appearance with Portland during the 2026 NBA Summer League, where he averaged 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steal across five games.

He also connected on an impressive 39.4% of his three-point attempts, once again showcasing the perimeter shooting and instant offense that helped him make a name for himself with the Lakers.

Despite his Summer League involvement and Rip City’s subsequent acquisition of his rights, however, Olivari appears unlikely to join Portland’s developmental system immediately.

In July, the former Xavier standout signed with Aquila Basket Trento of Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A, beginning the first overseas chapter of his professional career.

Olivari has wasted little time making an impression, opening his stint in Italy with consecutive 23-point performances.

Across his first four appearances, he has averaged an impressive 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game.

Although his overall shooting efficiency remains a work in progress at 39.1% from the field, Olivari has already knocked down 15 three-pointers at a 38.5% conversion rate.

Olivari Continues Pursuit of Dream After Memorable LA Stint

While Olivari’s immediate future appears to lie overseas, Portland’s acquisition of his G League rights leaves another potential opportunity open should he eventually return stateside.

If his situation in Italy changes, or he decides to pursue a G League opportunity in 2027-28, Rip City would hold his returning player rights unless another transaction takes place.

For Olivari, the latest development represents another twist in a professional journey that began with considerable excitement in Los Angeles.

After going undrafted in 2024, the former Xavier guard signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Lakers and quickly emerged as one of the team’s most popular developmental prospects.

Head coach JJ Redick even described Olivari as the “blueprint” and a game-changer, highlighting the impression he made during his early opportunities with the organization.

His growing profile also extended beyond the court. A memorable interaction with childhood idol Stephen Curry and a multiyear sneaker deal with Under Armour’s Curry Brand added to the excitement surrounding his unlikely rise.

However, despite his promising introduction, Olivari struggled to establish a lasting place within the Lakers’ plans. The organization eventually moved on from the young guard during his rookie season, leaving him to continue his development in the G League.

His subsequent stint with Motor City and decision to explore an overseas opportunity reflect the challenges facing undrafted players attempting to secure a long-term foothold in the NBA.

“I just want a job in the NBA,” Olivari once said, underlining his ambition to eventually earn another opportunity at the highest level.

At 25, he still has time to pursue that goal and remains eligible for a two-way contract, giving him another potential route back into the league.