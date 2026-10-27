Lakers’ Recent Center Signing Mysteriously Missing From G League Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ G League affiliate, Coachella Valley, announced its training camp roster on Monday, with one notable absence raising questions about the organization’s developmental plans.

Center Rafael Castro, who recently signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers before being waived, was surprisingly left off the roster.

Meechie Johnson, Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, William Kyle III, and Chase Ross were all included as affiliate players, having previously signed NBA training camp deals with Los Angeles.

The Lakers could assign up to five eligible players from their NBA training camp roster to Coachella Valley, with Castro seemingly positioned to fill the remaining spot.

Lakers Rookie Center Surprisingly Absent From G League Training Camp Roster

On October 12, the Lakers signed Castro to an Exhibit 10 contract, waiving Kyle to create the necessary roster space.

The 23-year-old went undrafted out of George Washington University but had reportedly worked out with Los Angeles ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Following the draft, Castro signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks before being waived and subsequently securing another two-way opportunity with the Houston Rockets.

His stint in Houston also proved short-lived, with the franchise releasing him ahead of the regular season.

That development appeared to present the Lakers with an opportunity to bring a player they had previously evaluated into their developmental system.

Castro featured in two preseason games for Los Angeles, recording two points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block across 15.2 minutes of action.

However, his absence from Coachella Valley’s training camp roster suggests the organization has decided to explore other options at center.

That decision may have been made before Saturday’s G League Draft, when the Lakers’ affiliate invested two of its four selections in frontcourt prospects.

Coachella Valley selected UW-Milwaukee forward Faizon Fields with the No. 21 overall pick before adding Southern Mississippi center Tegra Izay with the No. 13 selection in the second round.

The organization also strengthened its backcourt, drafting TCU guard Jayden Pierre at No. 22 in the first round and Maine guard Quion Burns with the No. 10 pick in the second.

With four new prospects entering the picture, competition for roster spots is expected to be fierce throughout training camp.

Coachella Valley Adds Another Center Following Draft Night Trade

Coachella Valley’s busy draft night also featured a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

The Lakers acquired the returning player rights to French center Kalifa Sakho in exchange for the rights to forward Jack Doumbia.

Coachella Valley originally selected Doumbia with the No. 19 pick in the 2026 G League International Draft earlier this offseason.

However, the organization has now moved those rights to Wisconsin in exchange for Sakho, whom the Herd selected seventh overall in the same draft.

The 25-year-old Frenchman stands at 6-foot-11 and arrives with five years of collegiate experience across South Plains, Utah State, Sam Houston State, and Houston.

Across 161 college appearances, including 49 starts, Sakho averaged 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 block while shooting an impressive 64.5% from the field.

Although his offensive production was relatively modest, his size, interior presence, and efficient finishing could make him an intriguing addition to Coachella Valley’s frontcourt.

Sakho and Kyle appear well-positioned to compete for significant minutes at center, while Fields and Izay will also look to establish themselves during training camp.

Lakers’ Center Depth Could Come Under Scrutiny Early in NBA Season

The position could attract particular attention from the Lakers’ front office, given the team’s early struggles with its center rotation at the NBA level.

Los Angeles entered the season hoping that free-agent acquisition Kevon Looney would provide additional depth and experience in the paint.

However, the veteran’s arrival has not produced the immediate impact the organization anticipated, with Looney already being deemed unplayable through the opening three games.

That situation could place greater emphasis on Coachella Valley’s developing frontcourt, particularly if the Lakers continue searching for reliable options behind their established NBA contributors.

Rob Pelinka and the front office will likely monitor the progress of Sakho and Kyle closely as the G League season gets underway.

While neither player is guaranteed an NBA opportunity, strong performances could potentially put them in consideration for a two-way contract should Los Angeles decide to make changes to its roster.