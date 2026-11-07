Lakers Hopes Raised After 2nd-Year Wing’s ‘Awesome’ Debut

If there is one thing that could separate what might be an excellent 2026-27 season for the Los Angeles Lakers from a truly great season for the team, it might well be the ability to bring along young players. We’ve seen L.A. mostly rate among the worst in the NBA at development–Austin Reaves notwithstanding–as a series of recent first-round picks (Dalton Knecht, Jalen Hood-Schifino) have flamed out and the team continues to load its roster each NBA summer with free-agent signings. Somewhere along the line, the Lakers need to develop their own talent, and this year, that might be forward Adou Thiero, or rookie Cameron Carr or maybe even Bronny James. If the Lakers can get one of those players to hit this season, the floor is raised that much higher, for now and into the future.

And the early returns suggest Thiero might be the guy.

Adou Theiro Was ‘Awesome’

It was only a 6:37 stint, but Thiero made his Lakers debut this season on Friday night in the win over the Blazers, and it certainly appeared that the arrow is pointing up as the kind of big, defensive-minded wing who can play a role offensively–just the kind of role the Lakers have been seeking to fill. Even in that limited span, he was 2-for-4 shooting (two dunks off pick-and-roll plays) with four rebounds and two assists.

“I thought his first two defensive possessions, he made mistakes,” coach JJ Redick said. “But after that, he was awesome. He literally did everything we asked him to do. He was great on the offensive glass. Even sometimes when we didn’t necessarily get the possession, but he was tapping the ball and, and crashing. I thought the read he made on the short roll, they blitzed three times in the first half, two of those were against him. He makes the short roll and gets the lob. So, I thought he played a great game.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick on second-year wing Adou Thiero’s season debut:“He literally did everything we asked him to do. He was great on the offensive glass. Even sometimes when we didn't necessarily get the possession, but he was tapping the ball and, and crashing.” https://t.co/IjdldKwYXB pic.twitter.com/mpKdN2rmsq— Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) November 7, 2026

Lakers Ready to Up Playing Time?

Around Lakerland, it was clear that there has been a strong desire for the team to get this kind of showing from a young player. With James and Carr playing for the G League team in Coachella Valley, Thiero may have staked his claim as the player Lakers observers will be clamoring for to get more minutes.

Wrote Jovan Buha of the “Buha’s Block” podcast: “Adou Thiero should earn more playing time with his performance in these two shifts tonight.”

And he was not alone.

The Lakers, after beating Portland, are 8-2 and have won four straight. They head off on an Eastern Conference swing that starts Sunday in Detroit, with tipoff at 6 p.m. ET.