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Lakers Announce Roster Decision on 1st-Rounder Cameron Carr

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Cameron Carr #43 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 28, 2026 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
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Cameron Carr #43 of the Los Angeles Lakers

While the Los Angeles Lakers are off to an impressive 3-0 start to the NBA season, there are still some areas of concern around a roster that needs to muster all the youth and depth it can handle as this season goes on. For that reason, it has been somewhat disappointing that the Lakers have not been able to get rookie Cameron Carr on the floor at all, as he is dealing with an oblique injury.

Carr is something of an X-factor for the Lakers, a player who was considered to have lottery-level talent entering the draft last June, but who fell out of the lottery as teams focused more on big men and point guards than wings in the mid-to-late teens of the first round. That was a stroke of luck for the Lakers, who picked him at No. 24.

But we have not seen Carr since the preseason, after he had averaged 18.0 points during summer league, shooting 42.4% from the field and just 19.2% from the 3-point line. He is a scorer, though, and that’s an aspect the Lakers would like to polish up here in the early going of the season.

Carr should get the ability to finally work his way back to the court, though, as the Lakers made an announcement on what’s next for him: He’s going to Coachella Valley of the G League.

From Khobi Price of the California Post: “The Lakers have assigned Cameron Carr to the Coachella Valley Lakers, per the team.”

Lakers Want to Play Cameron Carr

It’s not clear how long the Lakers plan to keep Carr with the G League bunch, but they do not start action until November 6.

For Lakers coach JJ Redick, the sooner the better. He still has a goal of playing more guys early in the year, and that includes Carr.

Said Redick: “We’re going to play more guys this year. We’re just naturally deeper. We have the luxury of doing that, if we’re healthy with this roster. So there’s going to be an opportunity for him. Those opportunities may be here and there; he may be part of the rotation. I haven’t made any decisions on that so far, but he’s certainly off to a great start.”

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Lakers Announce Roster Decision on 1st-Rounder Cameron Carr

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