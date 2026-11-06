Former Lakers 23 PPG Guard Suffers Season-Ending Injury Ahead of Comeback

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Vander Blue has suffered a season-ending injury ahead of his return to the NBA G League.

Blue joined the Denver Nuggets‘ affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 season. However, the veteran guard has confirmed that a serious injury will force him to miss the entire campaign before it has even begun.

According to reports, the 34-year-old tore his Achilles tendon toward the end of training camp, bringing his anticipated G League comeback to an abrupt halt.

Former Lakers Guard Vander Blue Enjoyed Successful G League Career

Blue went undrafted in 2013 before joining the Lakers’ developmental affiliate, then known as the Los Angeles D-Fenders, the following year.

He quickly established himself as one of the D-League’s standout performers, averaging 23.3 points across 49 games during the 2014-15 season.

In April 2015, the rebuilding Lakers called Blue up to the NBA through a hardship exemption. The 6-foot-4 guard appeared in two games, averaging 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.9 minutes per contest.

Between 2014 and 2018, Blue made 159 appearances for the Lakers’ developmental team, winning the 2017 NBA D-League MVP award. He also earned three D-League All-Star selections and All-NBA D-League First Team honors in 2016 and 2017.

Blue returned to the Lakers for five NBA appearances during the 2017-18 season, averaging just 9.0 minutes per game. He has not played in the NBA since.

The veteran guard subsequently built an extensive international career, with spells in China, Italy, Mexico, Uruguay, Qatar and Indonesia.

He also returned to the United States in 2018 and 2019, representing the Wisconsin Herd, Texas Legends and Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League as he continued pursuing another NBA opportunity.

Across 239 career G League appearances, Blue has averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals, shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range.

LA’s Affiliate Begins New Chapter in Coachella Valley

The 2026-27 G League season marks a fresh start for the Lakers’ affiliate following its relocation from El Segundo to Coachella Valley.

The franchise has also appointed Alex Cerda as its new head coach following three seasons as an assistant.

Cerda becomes the 12th head coach in franchise history and the first to lead the team under the Coachella Valley name.

Before joining the Lakers organization, Cerda worked as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Texas Legends from 2021 to 2023, following two seasons in the Los Angeles Clippers‘ video department.

The Texas native began his professional coaching career with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in 2016, serving as head video coordinator and player development coach.