Lakers’ Walker Kessler Seen as Candidate to Represent is Country in 2028 Olympics

The Los Angeles Lakers made a bold decision to execute a sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler in the offseason. Multiple first-round picks were used to acquire Kessler. Then, they signed him to a four-year deal worth $130 million.

So far, Kessler has earned that money. He has done a great job fitting in with the other pieces on the roster. In his first game, he was 12-for-12 shooting the ball. Now, he is seen as a possible candidate to play for the United State is the Olympics in 2028.

Pundit Believes Lakers’ Walker Kessler Could be a Candidate to Play in the Olympics

Ben Golliver of ESPN believes that Team USA officials should give Kessler a serious look in 2028. He thinks that with some centers possibly aging out of playing in the Olympics, Kessler could be someone they bring on.

“Grant Hill, Spoelstra and USA Basketball would be wise to target big men with that exact skill set for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, especially if Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and James opt not to return after winning gold in Paris. Adebayo, Holmgren, Jackson and Evan Mobley could all be in the mix, but Kessler brings a level of sheer size and physicality that those players lack,” Golliver writes.

Of course, stopping Victor Wembanyama and France is something the executives at USA Basketball have to think about, as well. Golliver notes Kessler could help with that, too.

“Wouldn’t it be helpful to have a traditional center to deploy with Wembanyama and Jokic looming as threats to the U.S. dynasty?”

So far this season, Kessler is averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game. He is also shooting 75 percent from the field. Kessler has proven that he is a great player to pair with Luka Doncic, which is a big reason why Doncic stumped so hard to bring him in.

Los Angeles’ New Pieces Have Meshed Well Early in the Year

Kessler isn’t the only new piece that the Lakers have on the roster. So far, most of the new pieces have come in and played well. Six of the top eight scorers on the roster were not on the team last season. It is clear that JJ Redick has done a good job putting these guys in a position to be successful.

It helps when Doncic is playing as dominant as he is right now. He currently averages 36 points per game. With him scoring at that rate, it makes it very hard for other teams to guard him. Not only that, but it opens up scoring opportunities for the other guys, too.

So far, the Lakers have the third-best offensive rating in the NBA. It’s clear that this team is going to lean on scoring a lot of points than stopping the other team. It’s a formula that is working well early in the year. The Lakers like how things have started thus far.