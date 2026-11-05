Lakers’ Walker Kessler Makes Blunt Admission After Win

For Los Angeles Lakers big man Walker Kessler, it is better late than never. That was the case on Wednesday when the team’s new center got off to a bafflingly poor start to the game, a 116-103 win over the Kings in Sacramento. Kessler missed a layup in the opening minutes of the game, and did not seem to be engaged in the game from there, scoring just five points in the first three quarters, going 2-for-4 from the field with three rebounds and no blocked shots. He was outplayed by Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who finished the game with 16 points and 17 rebounds and helped undermanned Sacramento make the game competitive throughout.

That is, at least, until the fourth quarter. That was when Kessler was awoken, and put forth a monster line: 10 points, five rebounds, a steal and–yes, this is just in one quarter–four blocked shots. The Kings cut the Lakers’ lead in the quarter to as little as seven points, but Kessler helped the Lakers push the game over the line and into the win column.

Kessler has shown himself, for much of his brief Lakers tenure, to have the tools the team needs to have him succeed as the big man alongside Luka Doncic (who had another 40-point game against the Kings). But consistency has been an issue.

Kessler conceded that lack of consistency sometimes comes within a game: “Definitely got my tail kicked a little bit in the first three quarters. But I relied on my teammates and they did a good job encouraging me, and the coaching staff (too). At the end of the day, just trying to win and started to roll my way a little bit (in the fourth quarter).”

Luka Doncic Carrying Lakers

Kessler is still finding his way with the Lakers, as are several of the new additions to the team. On Wednesday, the team’s big three non-Kessler offseason signings–Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton–combined to score 18 points on just 4-for-16 shooting, and 1-for-9 from the 3-point line. That failing can be overlooked, though, because of Doncic’s brilliance. For now, at least.

Kessler says he is in awe of Doncic’s recent play: “I don’t really know how to explain the shots he makes. When it goes up, regardless of how he got to the shot, it’s just like, well, that’s probably going in … He’s playing the best basketball in the league.”