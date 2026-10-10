Ex-Lakers Russell Westbrook Has Strong Words for L.A. After Retiring From NBA

Former NBA star Russell Westbrook loves L.A. He’s from there. He spent three years in the city during his iconic NBA — playing for the Lakers and Clippers — and made memories on the court while playing close to where he grew up. Now he just wants to continue giving back, even after calling it a career.

“While I was playing, (Los Angeles) was my court,” Westbrook said Friday after receiving recognition from the Los Angeles City Council for his community service work, according to ESPN. “Basketball was something I was doing for fun. That was my outlet. Being drafted and being in the NBA was great. But … being able to have more time, since my retirement, to give back more and be more present, that’s more important.”

Westbrook accomplished everything imaginable on the court. Now he has one goal in mind: to serve as the torchbearer for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Former Lakers, Clippers Star Wants to Serve His Community

In August, Westbrook shocked the NBA world after announcing his retirement in a video posted to his social media accounts. The 37-year-old was a top pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and went on to carve out one of the most polarizing careers in league history while becoming one of the most explosive guards ever.

After a superstar athlete retires, many wonder the same thing: how will they approach life after sports? Westbrook has a crystal clear goal.

“I’m putting this out now: I want to be in the presentation of Los Angeles, as it pertains to carrying the torch during the 2028 Olympics,” Westbrook said Friday.

Added Westbrook: “To be able to [carry the torch], you have to be able to position yourself to have your hands in so many different areas. For me, I’m working religiously impacting so many people, advancing technology, energy, education, healthcare, mental health and wellness. Every aspect, I want to have my hands in to help any way I can.”

Westbrook’s connection to Los Angeles is about as deep and richly rooted as it gets. He went to high school there. He played at the University of California, Los Angeles before being selected fourth overall by the Seattle SuperSonics. Later in his NBA career, Westbrook had short stints with the Lakers and Clippers.

Remembering Westbrook’s NBA Career

It is fair to say that almost no one saw Westbrook’s retirement coming. The former NBA MVP spent the 2025-26 season with the Sacramento Kings, averaging over 15 points, five rebounds and six assists per game.

After signing a one-year deal with the Kings two summers ago, Westbrook scoffed when asked if the 2025 season could be his last. Less than a year later, Westbrook, who reportedly received multiple offers, decided to walk away on his own volition.

Westbrook spent 18 seasons in the NBA, achieving nine All-Star selections, nine All-NBA nods and the 2016-17 league MVP. He was also selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and holds the record for the most career triple-doubles with 209.

Few guards peaked higher offensively than Westbrook did in his first 11 seasons with the SuperSonics and Oklahoma City Thunder.