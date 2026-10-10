Lakers Likely to Retain Undrafted Gem Despite Surprise Roster Addition

The Los Angeles Lakers made another move on the fringes of their roster on Friday, signing undrafted rookie Rafael Castro to an Exhibit-10 training camp contract.

To make room for Castro, Los Angeles waived fellow rookie William Kyle III, who joined the organization on September 27 under the same agreement.

With the Lakers facing further roster decisions ahead of the 2026-27 season and all three two-way spots currently occupied, Castro appears more likely to begin his professional career with the team’s G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers.

Kyle could follow a similar path, with his release from the NBA roster not necessarily signaling the end of his time within the organization.

Lakers Waive Intriguing Rookie After Disappointing Summer League

Should Castro and Kyle join Coachella Valley and remain with the affiliate for at least 60 days, both could qualify for an Exhibit-10 bonus worth up to $91,000 in addition to their standard G League salaries.

Kyle initially appeared to be an intriguing addition when the Lakers secured his signature following the 2026 NBA Draft.

The former Syracuse standout attracted considerable interest after completing his four-year collegiate career, establishing himself as one of the nation’s most productive defensive big men.

During his final season, the 6-foot-9 center averaged 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks across 32 appearances.

Despite being undersized for a traditional center, Kyle finished among the nation’s top 10 players in total blocked shots, recording an impressive 81 rejections.

NBA insider Jake Fischer previously reported that Kyle worked out for as many as 11 teams before the draft, with Los Angeles ultimately beating out the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics to sign him.

However, the 22-year-old struggled to translate his collegiate production into meaningful contributions during his first opportunities with the Lakers.

Across seven Summer League appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, Kyle averaged just 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game.

Perhaps more concerning was his limited defensive impact, with the former Syracuse standout recording only four blocks throughout those appearances.

For a prospect whose strongest selling point was his ability to protect the rim, those performances represented a disappointing introduction to the professional level.

Kyle Faces Uncertain Future Amid Frontcourt Competition

Kyle’s opportunities became even more limited during the Lakers’ preseason preparations.

Across three appearances, he logged just 17.5 minutes in total, contributing two points, three rebounds, and one blocked shot.

Those struggles ultimately preceded his release, although a potential move to Coachella Valley would give him an opportunity to rebuild his confidence and continue developing within the Lakers’ system.

On paper, Kyle still possesses several qualities that could eventually make him a useful contributor.

His athleticism, rim-running ability, and defensive instincts offer a promising foundation, particularly if he can rediscover the shot-blocking form that made him such an intriguing prospect at Syracuse.

Nevertheless, his underwhelming Summer League and preseason performances have left him facing an uphill battle to establish himself in Los Angeles.

The Lakers’ decision to bring in Castro suggests they are continuing to evaluate their developmental options rather than committing to any one prospect.

For both rookies, a potential stint with Coachella Valley could provide the consistent playing time and opportunities they need to make an impression.

Strong performances at the G League level could also place them in consideration for future two-way opportunities, should general manager Rob Pelinka decide to reshape the roster.

AK Okereke could face heavy competition for his two-way spot if the Lakers eventually explore changes, although there is no indication that such a move is imminent.