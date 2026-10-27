Los Angeles Lakers Player Responds to NBA Fine With Defiant Message

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a 3-0 start, and one of their starters has made it clear that winning takes precedence over avoiding a fine from the NBA.

Lakers forward Ziaire Williams was fined $2,000 for flopping during Sunday’s 132-123 victory over the Utah Jazz. The NBA announced the punishment Monday after reviewing a fourth-quarter play involving Williams and Jazz guard Keyonte George.

But when asked about the fine Tuesday, Williams didn’t exactly promise to change his approach.

“If I got to flop again to get a win, then that’s what I’ll do,” Williams said, according to Benjamin Royer, who shared the forward’s comments from the Lakers’ morning shootaround.

The response comes as the NBA is making an increased effort to crack down on flopping during the 2026-27 season.

Ziaire Williams spoke this morning at Lakers shootaround about his flop fine: "Do I agree with it? Not necessarily. But I mean, it's the league's rule, so whatever they say, that's how it goes. I'll pay my fine and if I got to flop again to get a win, then that's what I'll do." https://t.co/rEL5DlO4pl — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) October 27, 2026

Lakers Starter Pushes Back Against NBA’s $2,000 Fine

Williams was penalized for an incident with 4:44 remaining in Sunday’s game against Utah.

With the Lakers trailing 114-113, George attempted to create separation while driving toward the basket. Williams reacted to the contact by falling backward, and George was called for an offensive foul.

The call gave Los Angeles possession during a crucial stretch of the game, although the Lakers did not score on their ensuing opportunity.

Following a league office review, the NBA determined that Williams had exaggerated the contact enough to warrant a $2,000 flopping fine.

Williams acknowledged the league’s authority Tuesday but questioned the punishment.

“Do I agree with it? Not necessarily,” Williams said, according to Royer. “But I mean, it’s the league’s rule, so whatever they say, that’s how it goes.”

The 25-year-old also confirmed he would pay the fine.

His willingness to repeat the action, however, suggests the financial penalty hasn’t necessarily changed his thinking about making a play that might help the Lakers win.

Williams contributed 11 points in Sunday’s victory, hitting three of his seven attempts from beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic ultimately powered the comeback with 52 points, helping Los Angeles overcome a late deficit and remain undefeated.

NBA’s Flopping Rules Could Mean More Trouble for Lakers Players

Williams’ fine comes during the opening week of a season in which the NBA has specifically identified flopping as an area of focus.

The league has emphasized eliminating exaggerated reactions to contact, even when a player is legitimately fouled.

According to the NBA’s published guidance for the 2026-27 season, officials can assess an in-game flopping violation as a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul, awarding the opposing team one free throw.

The league can also review incidents after games and impose escalating fines and potentially a suspension for repeated violations.

That distinction matters for Williams. His penalty came after the game, not from a flopping violation assessed by the officials during live action.

He is hardly alone in drawing the league’s attention. Boston Celtics forward Paul George and Milwaukee Bucks guard Kasparas Jakučionis have also received postgame flopping fines during the opening week.

For the Lakers, Williams’ comments offer an early glimpse into the tension between the NBA’s officiating priorities and the competitive instincts of its players.

Los Angeles returns to the court Tuesday, Oct. 27, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena.

Williams has started each of the Lakers’ first three games, averaging 11.3 points while shooting 41.7% from three-point range.

He’s established himself as an important part of the team’s perimeter defense. And despite the NBA’s attempt to discourage exaggerated contact, Williams has already made his position clear: He’ll pay the fine, but he’s not ruling out doing it again.