Memphis Grizzlies Trade Rumor: Walter Clayton Jr.’s Future in Memphis Suddenly Uncertain

The Memphis Grizzlies have started exploring trade options for Walter Clayton Jr. They currently have until October 19th to cut their roster down to 15 players. The Grizzlies, as of right now, have 16 fully guaranteed contracts and one partially guaranteed contract on their roster. They have three days to meet the October 19th deadline to finalize their 15-player standard rosters.

Memphis Grizzlies Originally Valued Clayton Highly in February Trade

Getty MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 07: Walter Clayton Jr. #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket during the second half against Goga Bitadze #35 of the Orlando Magic during a 2026 NBA preseason game at FedExForum on October 07, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Grizzlies now looking for a trade for Clayton comes as a surprise. They reportedly valued Clayton highly back in February when the trade happened. The Memphis Grizzlies have five point guards on their roster. That means in the next couple of days you should keep a close eye on a Clayton move.

Clayton is entering his second season with a lot of upside. His stats improved after the trade from the Jazz to the Grizzlies. As surprising as it is to see his name in trade rumors, there are some teams that could use a player like him.

The Improvement After the Trade

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 09: Walter Clayton Jr. #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 09, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 126-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Last season for the Jazz, Clayton was averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 assists, and 2 rebounds per game. After the trade, in 24 games for Memphis, his numbers went up. For the Grizzlies, he averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game. That improvement in his game shows a lot.

He was able to get better during the season. He was a solid point guard as a rookie for the last 24 games of the season with Memphis. Clayton flourished in the Grizzlies’ style of play and might now be traded.

What may be causing this decision

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: Javon Small #10 of the Memphis Grizzlies is fouled by Jaylin Sellers #2 of the Chicago Bulls in the second half of a 2026 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The play of Javon Small may be causing this decision to happen. Throughout the summer league, Small played really well. He hasn’t had the best preseason, but there are glimpses of how good he is. He’s quick, fast, and under control.

Small averaged the same number of points last year as Clayton did in his 24 games in Memphis. The difference is that Small did it with much better and more efficient shooting percentages. This has most likely helped the Grizzlies staff lean towards going with Small over Clayton.

A trade to the right team could help Clayton take another step in improving. He would be a solid backup point guard for a lot of teams given the chance. If you watched him in college or even last season, then you know how good he can be. Keep a close eye on this situation because he could be traded within the next three days.