The Miami Heat took on the Bucks for the first time since the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. It was the first time that Bam Adebayo had taken on Tyler Herro since Adebayo had an altercation with him during Summer League, as well.

Herro had a rough game, only scoring eight points on 4-of-11 shooting. Adebayo played well, putting up 26 points. After the game, Adebayo was asked where his relationship stands with Herro. Based on his answer, it seems like there is none to speak of.

Heat Center Bam Adebayo Says He Hasn’t Talked to Tyler Herro

Adebayo made it clear that he has moved on since that summer altercation.

“Nah, I didn’t get to talk to (Herro). Usually, when I’m in competitive mode, I don’t really do a lot of talking anyways. Far as how far it goes, you kind of see the history of it, but some of that, you see how he felt. So, to me, I’m on to the next thing. I feel like I got great karma. That’s how I live my life. That’s why I’ve been so blessed with the things that I’ve gotten. So, I kind of give it to God and keep it pushing.” Adebayo said after the game.

It’s clear that Adebayo has moved on from having a relationship with Herro. Now that they are no longer teammates, there is no need to have one. Herro is now playing on one of the worst teams in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Heat have been able to turn things around.

After an 0-4 start, Miami has gone 9-2 in the last 11 games. It seems that Adebayo and Antetokounmpo have found a better way to play together. That’s something that he is focused on as opposed to patching things up with a former teammate.

Miami is Starting to Look Like a Title-Contending Team

The Heat have moved from outside the playoff picture to now being fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. After starting out looking incompatible, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo have turned into the scary frontcourt they were always supposed to be.

Miami now has the seventh-best offensive rating in the league. Keeping an older team healthy will be the key to maintaining this high level of play. Antetokounmpo played just 36 games last season, so keeping him off the injury report is crucial for their chances of winning a title.

Klay Thompson’s shooting has been a revelation over the last few weeks. Davion Mitchell’s offensive game seems to have taken a leap, and he leads the league in assists. Having that combination of things now has the Heat looking like a title contender.

Adebayo is happy to be a part of what is happening. Herro will continue to play for the Bucks for as long as they keep him. The two former teammates are going their separate ways.