Did Klay Thompson’s offseason split from Megan Thee Stallion fuel his scorching start with the Miami Heat?

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas certainly thinks so.

“One of the greatest shooters of all time not having his shot, when that’s what you do for a living… Sometimes, certain type of minds need certain things,” Arenas said on his podcast, via HITC.

“I think the Megan Thee Stallion (situation), just watching someone like, ‘this is the worst break-up I’ve ever had,’ made him sleep good at night. The old Klay is back!

“Sometimes, in the movie, that killer has a soft spot, and he’s more vulnerable… He just lost his touch. When he’d seen that, and she was all distraught, he probably sat back like, ‘Yeah. This is me. When they’re crying at the doorstep, my shot is back!’

“Klay is back! The killer is back!” Arenas asserted.

“Keep shooting the ball, baby, and keep breaking hearts! You’ve got to add that part to it. He shoots like he’s heartless! Gotta keep breaking hearts!”

Klay Thompson Off to Great Start

Further to Arenas’ point, Thompson appeared to lose his shooting touch last season, averaging career lows in points (11.7), minutes (21.7) and three-point percentage (.383) off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks.

In Miami, Thompson looks completely reinvigorated. Through seven games in November, he is averaging 19.6 points on 48/47/100 shooting splits while draining a league-leading 4.9 threes per game. His 53 made triples on the season (53-of-122) trail only Luka Doncic (70-of-176) — a massive leap for a player who finished 22nd in made threes coming off the bench in Dallas last year.

His 53 made threes through 13 games set a new career high — surpassing even the hottest starts of his Golden State heyday. That stat alone suggests vintage Klay is back.

Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson went through a messy, publicized breakup after nearly nine months of dating, having first gone public with their relationship in July 2025.

Megan announced the split on social media and confirmed it to media outlets, citing alleged infidelity alongside a breakdown in trust and respect. She described the breakup as “abrupt and rough,” adding that she felt she was losing herself in the relationship.

Notably, Megan accused Thompson of cheating on her.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” she said in a statement.

“Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

In another social media post, Megan Thee Stallion accused Thompson of getting “cold feet” after “playing house” and introducing her to his family.

“Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”????” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Klay Thompson never made an official public statement addressing his breakup with Megan Thee Stallion.