The Miami Heat have seemingly turned their season around after a 0-4 start. The Heat have won five in a row and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. They currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings amid their hot streak.

On Wednesday, the Heat welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to the Kaseya Center as part of their current five-game homestand.

It’s the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo will be facing his former team since getting traded to the Heat in the offseason.

Miami Heat Injury Report vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat released their injury report on Tuesday ahead of their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. They have six players listed, but only one has been listed as out.

Here is the Heat’s injury report against the Bucks:

Bam Adebayo – Probable (Impingement of Right Hip)

Klay Thompson – Available (Sprained Left Ankle)

Pelle Larsson – Available (Illness)

Nikola Jovic – Probable (Illness)

Myron Gardner – Questionable Tightness and Soreness of Right Hamstring)

Vladislav Goldin – Out (NBA G League – Two-Way Contract)

Heat Injury Report Explained

Bam Adebayo left the Heat’s win over the Houston Rockets early after suffering a hip injury. It appears to be a minor injury since he’s listed as probable, though he still has to pass his re-evaluation before the game.

If Adebayo is downgraded to out, Bobby Portis is expected to get the bulk of his minutes. Portis scored 16 points off the bench against the Rockets.

Klay Thompson is playing through a left ankle sprain, which he suffered last week against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is scorching from 3-point range and has really found his rhythm in his first season in Miami.

Pelle Larsson is set to return after missing the last three games because of a cold. He’ll likely be in the starting lineup, especially with Myron Gardner also on the injury report. Gardner suffered his injury against the Rockets.

Nikola Jovic is also fighting an illness, missing Monday’s matchup versus Houston. Vladislav Goldin, on the other hand, has no injuries. He is assigned to the NBA G League under his two-way contract with the Heat.

The Heat-Bucks game is scheduled for a tip-off time of 7:00 p.m. EST.