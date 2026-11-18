Disgruntled guard Dejounte Murray and his agent Rich Paul view the Miami Heat as his ideal next team. Recent reports indicated that Murray informed the New Orleans Pelicans that he wants to get traded. The NBA trade deadline is not until February, but Murray is already sitting out games and making it known just how badly he wants to get traded.

Yahoo cited a Jake Fischer report when revealing Klutch Sports wants Murray to join the Heat via a trade:

“On Tuesday afternoon, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Klutch Sports, the agency who represents Murray, is expected to contact the Heat to discuss a potential interest in acquiring the guard. Murray, 30, was once viewed as one of the best two-way guards in the entire league but the past few seasons for the 2022 All-Star have not been the strongest. He returned to the court last season following his injury due to a torn Achilles suffered in January 2025. In the brief 14 games he played last year, Murray looked rehabilitated as a player.”

Paul going out of his way to contract Miami means that they view this as the dream scenario. Davion Mitchell has done a good job for the Heat as the starting point guard, but they could use more guard depth. New Orleans can’t ask for much since everyone knows Murray wants out and he’s making over $30 million.

Only One Dejounte Murray Heat Trade Makes Sense

Miami is clearly not going to trade a superstar for Murray, but they do have one expendable player making nearly the same amount of money. Andrew Wiggins has struggled this season and moved to a bench role after the early losses piled up.

Pelle Larsson and Myron Gardner have become bigger parts of the rotation to eat into Wiggins’ minutes. New Orleans would likely have to accept a trade of Wiggins for Murray to get rid of the disgruntled player for another veteran.

Miami would risk losing forward depth in favor of adding Murray to provide another ball handler. Murray could start at the other guard spot or become a sixth man off the bench. Klay Thompson moving from shooting guard to small forward is the only way for Murray to start if Mitchell keeps playing well.

Pelicans Not Expecting Dejounte Murray To Play

Current injury designations see Murray listed with an ankle injury for why he’s ruled out of recent games. However, most are expecting Murray to sit out due to anger of falling behind second year player Jeremiah Fears in the pecking order.

The Pelicans are expected to shop names like Murray, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy ahead of the deadline to see if they can get better long-term pieces. However, Murray making it clear he wants out now sees the trade rumors coming there nearly three months before the deadline.

New Orleans must figure out which pieces are worth keeping long-term, with Zion Williamson and Derik Queen as current foundation pieces. Miami could take advantage of this to get Murray at his lowest value and improve their overall talent.