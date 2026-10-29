Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Karl-Anthony Towns To Miami Heat

We’re only a week into the new NBA season, and Bam Adebayo’s fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Miami Heat’s rotation has already become a major talking point.

For years, Adebayo has been viewed as Miami’s best player. Their most untouchable asset. Now, he could find himself being floated as their best trade chip in a move to continue building around Giannis.

As such, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus has proposed a trade that would send Karl-Anthony Towns to the Heat. Bam Adebayo would head in the opposite direction. The full trade proposal looks like this:

Miami Heat Get: Karl-Anthony Towns and a $6.1 million traded player exception via Tim Hardaway Jr.

New York Knicks Get: Bam Adebayo and Tim Hardaway Jr.

“Adebayo and Antetokounmpo could be a devastating defensive pairing, but if Miami’s offense can’t score, the 2026-27 campaign may be long and painful,” Pincus wrote. “Towns, now an NBA champion, is nowhere near Adebayo’s defensive capability. While the Heat’s center stunned the world with an 83-point game last year, he’s nowhere near Towns as a scorer or shooter.”

Towns would provide the floor spacing that Giannis needs to be at his most effective. Last season, the Knicks star center averaged 36.8% from the perimeter while taking 4.1 shots per game.

Towns’ ability to dominate the glass and score at all three levels would also give Giannis a reliable release valve whenever opposing defenses found ways to shut him down.

Heat Legend Wants Adebayo To Focus On Defense

If the Heat do opt to continue building around Adebayo and Giannis, they will need to ensure both have clearly defined roles. According to Dwyane Wade, who was speaking via his WY Network by Dwyane Wade podcast, it could be as simple as asking Adebayo to focus on being an elite lockdown defender.

“I want to see Giannis come down and say ‘Hey Bam, I got this. This is my show, I’m going to make sure we all eat, though,'” Wade said. “…’Bam, I need you to be a monster on the other end of the floor and let me handle all the playmaking and all the up and down.’ Are they going to have that conversation? Are they going to look at each other and be like, ‘Hey, it’s my team, respectfully, but I’ll make sure everybody else gets involved.'”

Adebayo is at his best when anchoring a defense. He has the talent and the skill set to challenge for the Defensive Player of the Year award. However, it remains to be seen whether he’d be willing to relinquish some of his playmaking and scoring responsibilities to further indulge Giannis.

Heat’s Front Court Impressed vs. Hawks

On Wednesday, October 28, we got our first glimpse of what Miami could look like when things are working between Giannis and Adebayo. Between them, they secured 27 rebounds, as the Heat outworked their opponents on the glass.

“Obviously, Giannis,” Hawks head coach Quin Snyder said. “We had a question before about Bam breaking the rebounding record for the Heat. He’s out there. Obviously, Giannis is out there, too. Portis is physical. They have size across their front line. We can’t accept that those aren’t plays and balls that we can’t come up with. There’s another level there, and at times we found it.”

There’s a world where Giannis and Adebayo could forge a fearsome partnership. However, if the duo are still struggling to get on the same page by the trade deadline, exploring a move for Towns, while unrealistic, would be a smart decision by Pat Riley.