Erik Spoelstra Reacts After Heat Begin Season 0-4

Miami Heat head coach shared his reaction to his team starting the season 0-4, a record no one could have ever expected.

The Heat lost 113-109 at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, which was a terrible result for a Heat team that desperately needs a win.

Miami is now 0-4, and with a trip to Atlanta on the road next, could very well drop to 0-5.

Erik Spoelstra Comments on Heat’s Terrible Start

Speaking to reporters following the game, Spoelstra shared his reaction to Miami starting the season with a 0-4 mark.

“It’s disappointing for sure. This is not the start anybody wanted but it’s happened so we have to address what’s in front of us and get more consistent with our game,” Spoelstra said.

Despite an absolutely brutal start to the season, Spoelstra believes that the Heat have the right players in their locker room to turn things around, and he has all the faith in the world that his team can make the right adjustments and get back into the win column as soon as possible.

“We have the type of guys that have the toughness to handle some adversity. Collectively we’ll get together and continue to forge ahead. That’s all you can do right now. The league isn’t going to bail us out. It’s up to us,” Spoelstra said.

Bam Adebayo Continues to Struggle

One of the most disappointing parts of Miami’s early-season struggles has been the poor play of captain Bam Adebayo, who scored only 8 points against the Mavericks on Monday night.

Asked what Adebayo needs to do to get going, Spoelstra said that he thought his center had some clean looks at the basket, but he just couldn’t get the ball to go in.

“He just needs to see the ball go in. He had some good clean looks, he just wasn’t able to capitalize on them. We’ll work together to get him aggressive in the spots he’s comfortable,” Spoelstra said.

Coach Spo on Bam Adebayo struggling: "He just needs to see the ball go in. He had some good clean looks, he just wasn't able to capitalize on them. We'll work together to get him aggressive in the spots he's comfortable" https://t.co/n5S5ykSAzz pic.twitter.com/x8p2JfkEYJ — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 27, 2026

The Heat play again on Wednesday in Atlanta before returning to their home court for a Friday night date, a must-win game against the Indiana Pacers.