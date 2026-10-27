Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Clear Message as Bam Adebayo Pushes Back on Criticism

The Miami Heat entered the 2026–27 NBA season with high expectations after a blockbuster deal that brought in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The team was expected to contend in the Eastern Conference, but its opening performances have raised questions about its chemistry and consistency.

Miami has struggled to find its rhythm early in the campaign. The team’s results have drawn extra attention to its leading players, particularly Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Both are central to Miami’s plans as the team works to establish a reliable rotation.

The Heat face pressure to improve results and strengthen roster cohesion as early struggles intensify scrutiny of individual performances in their search for a first win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Urges Bam Adebayo and Heat to Play With Confidence

Giannis on Bam Adebayo struggling: “I think it's not just Bam, it's everybody. You know, everybody. We try to figure out where we fit in and what we gotta do. Kind of try to not step on our toes…I do it myself at times. I find myself just like floating around and trying to like… https://t.co/QRSQHhzHI7 pic.twitter.com/hT0kPisSVn — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) October 27, 2026

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes Miami’s struggles extend beyond Bam Adebayo. He said the entire roster is still trying to understand its roles and sometimes hesitates because players do not want to interfere with one another.

“I think it’s not just Bam, it’s everybody,” Antetokounmpo said. “Everybody, we try to figure out where we fit in and what we got to do. We kind of try to not step on our toes.”

The Milwaukee Bucks star also admitted that he sometimes faces the same issue. He explained that players can get too focused on helping the team instead of trusting their natural strengths.

Antetokounmpo wants Miami players to decide faster, naturally attacking the basket or taking threes based on their strengths.

“If you’re a downhill player, play downhill. If you’re a three-point shooter, hunt threes,” he said.

He added that players should eliminate unnecessary thinking from their approach and trust their instincts. His message was not aimed at Adebayo alone. Instead, he encouraged every roster member to play confidently and let the team build chemistry over time.

Adebayo has averaged 11.8 points on 40% shooting during Miami’s difficult start. He scored just eight points on 3-of-10 shooting in the team’s 113-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The performance added to the attention surrounding his offensive struggles. However, Antetokounmpo made clear that the team’s problems cannot be attributed to one player.

Miami Heat Struggle at 0-4 as Giannis Antetokounmpo Urges Patience

The Heat fell to 0-4 after their loss to Dallas, despite Antetokounmpo recording a triple-double. His individual performance couldn’t prevent another defeat as Miami kept searching for its first win.

Adebayo has also pushed back against criticism of his play. After the loss to Dallas, he said he would not overthink his shooting struggles and expressed frustration at being scapegoated.

“My shot’s not going in. I’m not going to overthink that,” Adebayo said. “It’s funny how the outside noise wants to make me the scapegoat.”

His comments reflected the growing scrutiny surrounding Miami’s start. The Heat must improve collectively, while Adebayo looks to regain his offensive rhythm.

Antetokounmpo has also urged the team to avoid panic. He said the team should discuss its problems privately, including during the next film session.

He believes the players must stay patient and keep working through their issues rather than letting frustration affect their performances.

Antetokounmpo has endured losing and winning streaks. He urged Miami to learn from its struggles and remember the frustration when results improve.

The Heat will look to respond in their upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Improved chemistry, clearer roles, and more decisive play will be important as Miami attempts to end its winless start.