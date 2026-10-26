Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brothers Proving a Painful Truth

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the big move of the offseason for the Miami Heat, a blockbuster trade to acquire him from the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was notable, in a small sense, who didn’t come along with Giannis — his brothers Thanasis and Alex, who have both worn a Bucks uniform, as well. His brother Kostas has played in the NBA, too.

For years, Giannis and Thanasis were teammates in Milwaukee — Thanasis actually as the oldest of the brothers.

Alex and Kostas both got much smaller NBA cameos but also got a chance at the highest level.

But so far this season, Giannis is the only Antetokounmpo remaining in the NBA, and he’s also proving a painful truth.

There was obviously curiosity through the years about whether Antetokounmpo’s brothers were around in Milwaukee more for the superstar than for their contributions.

And while it totally makes sense that the Bucks wanted to keep Giannis happy, the performances of the brothers so far this season across the Atlantic certainly proves that true.

Where Are Giannis’ Brothers?

All three Antetokounmpo brothers that are playing professional basketball outside the NBA right now are playing in Greece.

Thanasis is playing for Aris Midea Thessaloniki. He’s teammates there with Kostas.

Alex is suiting up for ASP Promitheas Patras.

Brother Stats

It’s in the statistics that it’s quickly clear these brothers may not have quite been NBA-level players in the long run.

Thanasis is so far averaging just 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game in limited minutes. He’s 34 years old, so maybe he deserves a pass, particularly after injury trouble in the latter stages of his Bucks career — but still, you might expect more from him in the Greek league.

Kostas has done a bit better as his teammate. He’s the biggest of the non-Giannis brothers and so can impact the game more in the frontcourt. So far this season, Kostas is putting up 3.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 61.9% from the floor.

Alex, 25, has been quiet for his club in the early going, putting up 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

There’s nothing to really suggest that the Antetokoun-bros are going to all of a sudden catch fire, either. They’re all quality basketball players who were likely a bit out of their depth in the NBA. They’re not back in the country they grew up in getting to keep playing the game they love.

There’s nothing wrong about any of the journey for the Antetokounmpo family, who defied the odds a lot of steps along the way.

It’s just pretty clear at this point that Giannis may have helped his brothers get their NBA chances.