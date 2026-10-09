Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Team’s Biggest Problems

The Miami Heat continued their strong start to the preseason Thursday night, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 128-118 at Kaseya Center. The victory moved Miami to 2-0 in exhibition play after its 129-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in the preseason opener.

The game provided another early look at Miami’s revamped roster under Erik Spoelstra.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell started together in the second straight preseason game as the Heat continue evaluating their new combinations.

Antetokounmpo played only the first half but made an impact in his first preseason appearance at Kaseya Center. He finished with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, four rebounds and four assists in 17:52. Despite the positive results, the two-time MVP believes Miami still has important areas to clean up before the regular season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Identifies What Miami Heat Must Fix

Miami Heat reporter Zachary Weinberger reported on Antetokounmpo’s assessment of what Miami needs to improve. The forward highlighted defense, communication, rebounding, physicality, and trust as key areas.

“Our defense, our communication, rebounding the ball, be more physical down there,” Antetokounmpo said.

“Like, they gotta, they gotta make s-they gotta feel us.”

Antetokounmpo also pointed to Miami’s second-chance defense.

He said the Heat allowed too many possessions to continue after failing to secure rebounds.

The transition game was another area he emphasized.

Antetokounmpo said Miami’s running habits need to improve and that players cannot hesitate about who should handle the ball.

“Our running habits gotta be elite,” he said. “We cannot have two, three guys waiting for the ball.”

Antetokounmpo wants the Heat to trust their ability to play quickly and attack advantages.

He said several players, including himself, Adebayo and Mitchell, can bring the ball up the floor.

“Our advantage is that we’re gonna play fast,” Antetokounmpo said.

“We’re gonna throw the ball ahead and try to, you know, attack and find a gap to create for ourselves or create for our teammate.”

Miami’s pace was already evident Thursday. The Heat held a 23-4 advantage in fast-break points during the first half.

Spoelstra also said the team has the speed to change ends quickly.

Antetokounmpo said he is still adjusting to his new offensive surroundings.

After spending more than 900 games with Milwaukee, he has played only two games with Miami.

The Heat’s preseason results have been positive, but Antetokounmpo’s comments suggest the team is still establishing the habits needed for its new core.

Klay Thompson’s Starting Role Takes Shape With Miami Heat

Another important development has been Klay Thompson’s continued presence in Miami’s starting lineup.

Miami Herald reporter Anthony Chiang noted that Thompson started alongside Antetokounmpo, Adebayo, Wiggins and Mitchell for the second consecutive preseason game.

The combination gives Miami another opportunity to develop its offensive spacing around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Spoelstra also highlighted the different levels of defensive attention the two stars can draw.

“Giannis has a reputation where you have to have multiple guys in front of him; Klay has a reputation where you don’t ever take a body off him,” Spoelstra said.

Thompson finished Thursday with five points, three assists, one steal and three blocks.

He shot 2-of-7 from the field and 1-of-6 from 3-point range.

His shooting has not yet been consistent over two preseason games, but Miami continues to test how his perimeter presence fits alongside Antetokounmpo and the rest of the starting group.

The Heat are still working through their combinations ahead of the regular season.

Antetokounmpo’s focus on communication, rebounding, physicality, and trust, along with Thompson’s developing role, gives Spoelstra several areas to evaluate as Miami continues its preseason schedule.