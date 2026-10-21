Heat Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains his Experience Playing with Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are getting ready to play their first regular-season game with Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the offseason, they made the decision to trade for him, sending a lot of pieces to Milwaukee in order to bring him to Miami.

Pairing Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo should give them one of the best defenses in the league. To this point, Antetokounmpo has only played with Adebayo in practice. Ahead of the season opener, Antetokounmpo detailed his experience playing with Adebayo.

Heat Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Loves Playing With Bam Adebayo

While speaking to the Miami Herald, Antetokounmpo shared his excitement about playing with Adebayo so far.

“I love playing with Bam. I just love interacting with him. He has the same personality as my older brother. They were born on the same day. His personality is familiar to me. I love being around him. I love playing with him. I think the more we get to know one another, the better it’s going to be.”

Figuring out how to play off each other offensively is going to be the key to Miami’s season. Antetokounmpo is not a shooter, so he needs guys around him to be effective from outside. Adebayo has developed into a competent 3-point shooter over the last few years.

Antetokounmpo loves how Adebayo approaches each game, and he’s taking some of that to heart.

“He’s a force, and he’s a competitor. He’s always going to play hard. I love his approach. I’ve said this in the past. Just having a guy like that that’s going to be ready for 82 games, it’s great. I’m the same way. Obviously, in the paint, we hope that we can be a force together.”

The force in the paint won’t be the question this season. The perimeter is going to be a big swing point for the Heat. Can the guards hit enough outside shots to draw guys out of the paint? That question could define the season, along with the health of Antetokounmpo.

Miami Has A Lot of New Pieces to Fit Together

The Heat will have new guys to fit together all over the roster, not just the starting lineup. Andrew Wiggins is a solid third option. However, the bench has questions. Klay Thompson was signed after the Mavericks bought him out to come off the bench. Can he be a difference-maker with his shooting?

Miami doesn’t have the depth it did a year ago. Still, they are banking on the upper-level talent making that a non-issue. Of course, that means counting on Antetokounmpo to be healthy. He played just 36 games a year ago and has had a major injury in each of the last three seasons.

The Heat have title aspirations, but the media is uncertain about that. They are predicted to be a play-in team. In order to soar past those predictions, Antetokounmpo needs to find synergy with Adebayo and the rest of his new teammates.