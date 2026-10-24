Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Honest on Heat Losses After Bucks Exit

The Miami Heat opened the 2026-27 NBA season with back-to-back home defeats, raising early questions about how quickly their new-look roster can gel. Miami lost 131-106 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in its opener before falling 128-111 to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

The results have come despite strong individual performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the centerpiece of Miami’s new-look lineup. He scored 35 points against Minnesota and followed that with 36 points and 12 rebounds against Detroit.

However, the Heat have struggled to match their opponents defensively and find consistent production across the roster.

Miami showed promise during the preseason, but that form hasn’t carried into its first two regular-season games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Miami Heat Need a Spark

After Friday’s loss, Antetokounmpo told WPLG’s Will Manso that the team needs someone to spark a response.

The forward pointed to the gap between the team’s preseason performance and its regular-season start.

“We just got to spark it. Somebody has to spark it. That’s all. That’s all. We’ve seen it. We know it’s here. I don’t know if we’re getting to know one another better now that it’s official games.”

He added, “I don’t know if it’s jitters, nerves, or a new season. I don’t know what it is. Sometimes, you’ve just got to shock the team. This is what we are going through right now. We had two games in our building that we were definitely shocked.”

Antetokounmpo’s comments followed another difficult night for Miami.

Detroit opened the game with a 17-2 run and controlled the game.

The Pistons shot 52.8% from the field and made 18 of 38 three-point attempts, while the Heat made only 15 of 51 from beyond the arc.

The loss came after Minnesota also exposed Miami’s defensive problems, scoring 131 points in the season opener.

Across the two games, the Heat have been outscored by 42 points and still haven’t won.

Antetokounmpo has scored 71 points in his first two games in Miami, but his scoring hasn’t been enough to stop the team’s 0-2 start.

He focused on urgency and collective improvement rather than one player.

“I have to be better. I have to set the tone. I have to be more urgent,” Antetokounmpo said after the Detroit game.

He also stressed that the team must respond to the adversity instead of expecting opponents to make things easy.

The Heat’s immediate challenge is to turn that message into better road performance.

Bam Adebayo’s Struggles Add to Miami Heat’s Early Concerns

While Antetokounmpo kept scoring, Bam Adebayo struggled against Detroit.

Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman reported that the Miami center finished with four points, six rebounds, and three assists in 23 minutes before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Early foul trouble limited Adebayo’s playing time.

He picked up three fouls in the first quarter and spent much of the first half on the bench, limiting his opportunity to establish an offensive rhythm.

“I can’t have three fouls in the first quarter, which is crazy,” Adebayo said.

He added that it was frustrating to hear at halftime that one or two calls may have been incorrect because the damage had already been done.

Klay Thompson also struggled, finishing with six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Miami needs greater contributions from its supporting players as it works to improve its shooting and defensive execution.

The Heat now face a quick turnaround against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. The road game offers Miami an immediate opportunity to respond to its disappointing opening homestand.