Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Heat’s 1st Win of the Season

Miami Heat superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his reaction after the Heat finally won their first game of the season.

Miami struggled badly out of the gate this year, with four straight losses in Antetokounmpo’s first season with the Heat following a blockbuster trade from the Milwaukee Bucks this summer.

But the Heat finally got on the board on Wednesday night as they defeated the Atlanta Hawks 129-117 on the road for a much-needed first win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Comments on Heat’s 1st Victory This Season

Speaking to reporters following the game, Antetokounmpo shared his reaction to Miami finally getting on the board with a win.

“I think the whole team played very very well. Throughout the game guys kept one another accountable but when we play defense and guard our own man and focus on that, our offense becomes a lot easier… The game was easy for us and more fun. We had a lot of players in double digits but again, all this starts on defense. When we guard, things become easier for us on offense,” Antetokounmpo, who had 24 points and 18 rebounds, said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Bam Adebayo’s Big Game

Not only did the Heat win the game against the Hawks, but team captain Bam Adebayo had a huge game for Miami, scoring 24 points and adding 9 rebounds for his team.

Not only that, but Adebayo also made Heat history as he became the team’s all-time leading rebounder with 5,794, surpassing Heat great Udonis Haslem, who had 5,791.

Though Antetokounmpo is still brand new to the Heat, he recognized how impressive Adebayo’s record-setting performance against the Hawks was, and the two-time NBA MVP spoke glowingly about the Heat’s captain when speaking to reporters following the game.

“Congrats to Bam. He’s been 10 years in the league in a Heat uniform. I’m happy I was able to be apart of this. He’s one of the leaders of this team, the captain of this team. He had a great game tonight. To put the cherry on top it was good he was able to be the all time leading rebounder for the Miami Heat,” Antetokounmpo said.