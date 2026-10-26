Heat Get Good News On Mavericks Injury Report

The Miami Heat have started the new NBA season with three consecutive losses. However, they’ll have another chance to add a win to the column on Monday, October 26, when they face the Dallas Mavericks.

Fortunately for Miami, Dallas will miss at least five players, with Cooper Flagg listed as probable. Per Grant Afseth, the five players ruled out are Caleb Martin, Santi Aldama, Tarik Biberovic, Dereck Lively II, and Naji Marshall.

Martin, Lively II, Aldama, and Marshall were all important members of the Mavericks’ rotation last season. The fact that all four will be sidelined is a massive boost to Erik Spoelstra’s team. After all, the Heat have struggled to begin the new season as they adapt to a new system built around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Of course, just because the Mavericks will be short-handed doesn’t mean it’s going to be an easy game. If Flagg is cleared to play, he will undoubtedly have a huge impact and put the Heat’s defense to the test.

Still, there’s no denying that an injury-hit Dallas team provides the Heat with a great opportunity to finally get a win under their belt to hopefully kickstart their season.

Heat Have Clean Injury Report For Mavs Game

Another boost for the Heat, they’ll enter this game with a clean injury report. Pelle Larsson was the only potential holdout due to a left finger sprain; however, he has now been upgraded to available.

As such, Spoelstra will have his full roster to work with against Dallas. That should give the Heat the depth they need to push for a win. Of course, how Bam Adebayo and Giannis play together will continue to be a swing factor for the franchise.

Currently, Adebayo has struggled to figure out how to best work next to Giannis, leading to some disjointed performances. Still, we’re only three games into the season, and an adjustment period is to be expected. Hopefully, though, facing a weakened Mavericks team can give Miami the boost it sorely needs.

Spoelstra Wants Heat To ‘Find a Way’

When speaking with the media following Miami’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, October 24, Spoelstra challenged his team to start finding ways to close out games.

“We just have to find a way,” Spoelstra said. “That’s what it is right now. We have to be able to sustain that level of effort and focus and discipline for 48 minutes. We had a pretty good start to the game. The second quarter was inconsistent.”

Spoelstra continued.

“Our system is our system,” Spoelstra continued. “We can be that active at any point during the game. When we aren’t we’re choosing not to and paying the price right now. I told our team ‘we need inspiration’”

Monday will provide the perfect opportunity to see whether Miami’s roster will step up to meet Spoelstra’s challenge. The smart move would to be to take advantage of Dallas’ injury issues. Fortunately for Heat fans, they won’t have to wait too long to see how this plays out.