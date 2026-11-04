Heat Get Encouraging Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update After Ugly Lakers Loss

The Miami Heat received encouraging news about Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s availability after their latest defensive collapse.

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a right wrist sprain for Wednesday’s road game against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The designation suggests Miami expects its franchise centerpiece to play despite the injury, although his availability won’t be confirmed until closer to tipoff.

The update comes after the Heat suffered a 138-117 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, dropping to 2-5 in their first season with Antetokounmpo.

But the two-time NBA MVP made clear afterward that Miami’s problems extend well beyond injuries.

Antetokounmpo, who wasn’t listed on the injury report before Monday’s loss to the Lakers, appeared on Tuesday’s report with a right wrist sprain. It remains unclear whether he sustained the injury during Monday’s game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Heat After Lakers Loss

Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes against Los Angeles.

However, his production wasn’t enough to overcome Luka Doncic’s 42-point, 13-assist masterpiece.

The Lakers shot 57.3% from the field and made 19 3-pointers, leaving Antetokounmpo frustrated with Miami’s defensive performance.

“We’re not playing hard enough,” Antetokounmpo told reporters, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We’ve got to play harder. We’ve got to have some pride.”

He also questioned the team’s defensive accountability and trust.

The criticism was particularly telling for a Heat roster featuring Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell, all accomplished defenders.

Miami has struggled to translate that individual talent into a cohesive defensive unit.

The Lakers scored 60 points in the paint while repeatedly finding open looks from beyond the arc.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Believes Miami Can Contend

Despite Miami’s disappointing start, Antetokounmpo hasn’t lost confidence in the team’s potential.

Asked whether the Heat have enough talent to compete after his blockbuster arrival from Milwaukee, the former NBA champion offered a measured response.

“Do I think we have the pieces? Yeah,” Antetokounmpo said, according to Heat Central.

However, he acknowledged that Miami still has plenty to figure out.

That assessment echoed coach Erik Spoelstra’s frustration after the Lakers dismantled the Heat’s defense.

Spoelstra accepted responsibility for the team’s struggles, while Adebayo called for better communication and collective effort.

Austin Reaves added 27 points for Los Angeles, which repeatedly punished Miami’s defensive breakdowns.

Heat Get Official Giannis Injury Update Before Clippers Game

Antetokounmpo’s probable designation provides some relief as Miami continues its Western Conference road trip.

The 31-year-old superstar is averaging 28.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists through seven games.

His individual production has rarely been the problem.

Instead, the Heat have struggled to defend consistently and establish chemistry around their new offensive centerpiece.

Wednesday’s matchup presents an opportunity to regroup against a Clippers team that has lost six consecutive games.

Los Angeles fell to 1-6 after surrendering a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in Monday’s 125-118 loss to Toronto.

Miami will need Antetokounmpo’s scoring and physicality, assuming his wrist allows him to play.

But after the embarrassing defeat to the Lakers, the Heat’s biggest challenge may be answering their superstar’s call for greater effort, accountability and trust.

The Heat face the Clippers on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.