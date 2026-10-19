Heat Pitched As Landing Spot For Recently Waived NBA Champion

The Miami Heat have one remaining roster spot as they head into the new NBA season. Pat Riley could choose to leave the spot open, providing Miami with some much-needed flexibility as we get closer to the trade deadline.

However, the New York Knicks may have just handed the Heat an ideal free agent addition in Bruce Brown. The former Denver Nuggets champion was recently waived by New York, with the coaching staff preferring to round out their center rotation with James Wiseman.

As such, Brown is free to sign with any team he wants. Miami would be a strong fit. Furthermore, Brown would easily slide into Erik Spoelstra’s rotation, as he offers versatility on both sides of the floor and reliable shot-making across multiple levels.

“Once Brown is waived, he can go wherever he chooses, and I think a contender in Miami would be perfect for someone who’s spent the majority of his career on playoff teams,” Alexy Berson of All U Can Heat recently wrote. “He’s experienced, defensively focused, and could become even more valuable if he finds his 3-ball again.”

Brown would fit Miami’s current culture, bringing experience and championship know-how with him. However, signing him would mean the Heat would find it harder to upgrade the roster later in the season.

Knicks Were Impressed With Bruce Brown

Don’t let the fact that the Knicks passed on Brown fool you. A large part of the reason he didn’t stick is because of New York’s need for a third-string center. In fact, when speaking with the media, Knicks head coach Mike Brown broke down just how impactful Bruce Brown can be.

“Bruce, he’s a winner,” Brown said. “He shows a level of toughness and versatility – not just defensively; he can guard one through four, but even offensively. He can initiate the offense. Our point guard’s not one that has to come down every play and break his guy down and make the game easier for everyone else. We have a system where we play out of concepts, and Bruce is good enough to initiate the offense, or he’s good enough to be off-the-ball.”

Brown continued.

“So he fits in with how we want to play on both ends, while giving us versatility on both ends. Having a chance to get to know him, he seems like a good guy. He seems like he knows a lot of our guys because he was in the same class as a few of them. So it was tough from that standpoint.”

Heat Would Be Wise To Wait, For Now

While adding Brown would be an understandable move, the Heat would be better served by being patient. Keeping a roster spot open provides multiple avenues later in the season. Brown could still be on the market in the new year.

For now, Spoelstra can make do with the roster he has. At least that way, Miami will know where its gaps are and can make moves accordingly. Sometimes, the best move a franchise can make is the decision to stand still, even just for a little while.