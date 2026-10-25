Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Issues Challenge After Giannis-Led Team Starts 0-3

The Miami Heat are now 0-3 to start the new NBA season. They lost to the Charlotte Hornets 110-115 on Saturday, October 24.

Heat fans certainly didn’t expect Erik Spoelstra’s team to struggle like this out of the gate. After all, Miami added superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the summer.

When speaking to the media after the game, Spoelstra sent a clear message to his stuttering roster.

“We just have to find a way,” Spoelstra said. “That’s what it is right now. We have to be able to sustain that level of effort and focus and discipline for 48 minutes. We had a pretty good start to the game. The second quarter was inconsistent.”

Spoelstra then went on to admit that Miami needs to find some form of inspiration to help kickstart their season.

“Our system is our system,” Spoelstra continued. “We can be that active at any point during the game. When we aren’t we’re choosing not to and paying the price right now. I told our team ‘we need inspiration'”

The Heat haven’t looked like a team capable of making noise in the Eastern Conference to begin the season. It’s clear the roster is still figuring out how to play together, especially the partnership of Bam Adebayo and Giannis.

Nevertheless, Miami needs to figure out ways to put wins on the board. Otherwise, it’s going to be a long season.

Heat’s Spoelstra Shares Thoughts On Officials

Things went from bad to worse for the Heat when Giannis fouled out of the game against the Hornets with just under two minutes remaining in the game.

Speaking with the media, Spoelstra gave his honest assessment of the foul calls Giannis received throughout the night.

“I’m not making this game about the officials so everybody else can just kick rocks. I’m just talking about the physicality he endures every game and then he’s the one fouling out?”

Giannis’ style of play means that he’s always at risk of both drawing or commiting fouls. Nevertheless, there’s no denying that losing him in clutch time was a major blow for Miami, in what potentially swung the game for a third straight defeat.

Heat Need Adebayo To Step Up

A big issue for the Heat over their opening three games has been Bam Adebayo’s struggles. In a recent episode of the “KG Certified” podcast, Matt Barnes admitted that Adebayo is struggling to figure out where he fits next to Giannis.

“I feel like Bam is still trynna find his footing because Giannis doesn’t give a f–k. Giannis came to Miami doing what Giannis does,” Barnes said. “I feel like Bam is kinda out of place a few times, trying to understand what kind of spacing, ‘when is it my turn? How can we make this two-man game work?’ I just think it’s going to take some time for both of them to merge.”

The good news is that Adebayo and Giannis will figure things out. However, the teething issues are proving to be worse than many expected. Still, if the Heat are going to be successful, Miami has to get both of its stars on the same page sooner rather than later.