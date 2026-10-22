Heat’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Telling Admission After Debut Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s first competitive game with the Miami Heat ended in a blowout defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Erik Spoelstra’s roster was dominated on both ends of the floor, with Anthony Edwards shining throughout.

After the game, Giannis spoke to the media about Edwards’ impact and the strength of Minnesota’s roster.

“They have two players that can make shots and your spirit gets defeated — I feel we didn’t make it as tough as possible for him,” Giannis said. “There was times we did and he still made it. I feel we got discouraged and the game became easier for him. — He’s one of the best shooting guards in the league”

Edwards ended the night with 45 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block. His partnership with LaMelo Ball already looks like it’s going to flourish, which will be a problem for the rest of the NBA.

Nevertheless, Giannis will undoubtedly rue Miami’s overall performance. He joined the Heat earlier this summer and will undoubtedly hope that Spoelstra can help lead him to another championship. However, if that’s going to happen, Miami’s overall production will need to improve in the coming weeks and months.

Spoelstra Makes Honest Admission About Edwards

During his own media availability, Spoelstra admitted that Miami didn’t do enough to make Edwards uncomfortable. As such, the superstar shooting guard was able to find a rhythm and dominate the game.

“He felt comfortable all night long,” Spoelstra said. “We never really got him thinking about anything else other than the rim, and so we’re going to have to step up our defense.”

Miami must find a way of making defense its calling card. With Giannis, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo, they should be a top-10 defensive roster this season. Allowing elite talents like Edwards to go off for 45 points can’t become commonplace for the Heat, especially if they’re trying to contend.

The Heat Must Improve Their Rebounding

One of Miami’s biggest struggles against Minnesota was making an impact on the glass. The Heat were outworked on the boards, losing the battle 52-34.

“On the offensive end, we weren’t going,” Spoelstra explained during his postgame news conference. “It was five on the perimeter. Shoot it and watch. On the other end, you know, we’re going to have to do a better job, which we’re capable of. We have the size to be able to do it. There were a few bobbles that led to threes in the first half. It felt like when we had the ball and then if it bobbled, it was an automatic three. And then there were some that we just didn’t pursue….We’ll shore that up.”

The Heat might not have gotten off to a hot start, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be a threat in the Eastern Conference this season. There are 81 games left of the schedule. Spoelstra will undoubtedly get the team operating at a higher level.

Still, losing the opening game of the season in such a commanding fashion is bound to sting, Anthony Edwards masterclass or not.