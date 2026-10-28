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Miami Heat Announce Injury Report vs. Atlanta Hawks (Oct. 28)

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QUEBEC CITY, CANADA - OCTOBER 03: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat falls to the court in pain as teammates look on against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of the preseason NBA game at the Videotron Centre on October 3, 2026 in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat are one of the only four teams without a win in the 2026-27 NBA season. They will look to get their first victory on Wednesday, when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena.

The Heat are 0-4 to start the Giannis Antetokounmpo era following disappointing losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

They were blown out by the Timberwolves and Pistons before coming up short against the Hornets and Mavericks.

Miami Heat Injury Report vs. Hawks

Simone Fontecchio of the Miami Heat
GettySimone Fontecchio #0 of the Miami Heat during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 25, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Miami Heat have two players on their injury report for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Simone Fontecchio is listed as doubtful, while Pelle Larsson is tagged as questionable.

Fontecchio is dealing with an undisclosed illness. He played the first two games of the season before sitting out the last two due to coach’s decision.

Pelle Larsson
GettyPelle Larsson #9 of the Miami Heat in action against the Milwaukee Bucks at Kaseya Center on November 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, Larsson has a sprained right ankle, which is a new injury. He was nursing a sprained finger in his left hand in the past two games.

The Heat are inching closer to having a fully healthy roster. Fontecchio is likely getting downgraded to out, while Larsson has a chance to be upgraded to available.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Heat This Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo
GettyGiannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Miami Heat had high hopes to start the season, especially after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks this past summer.

It’s the start of a new era in Miami, but they are off to a rocky start.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had their way with them despite Giannis’ dominance. The Heat lost 131-106 to open the new season at home.

They followed it up with another blowout loss, this time a 128-111 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Pistons.

Bam Adebayo
GettyBam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat looks on during the game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The short-handed Charlotte Hornets gave the Heat trouble, dominating the first three quarters. The Heat nearly completed a comeback in the fourth quarter before coming up short and losing 115-110.

On Monday, the Heat were up by as many as 12 points, but they couldn’t hold on and lost 113-109 to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Heat’s schedule doesn’t get easier in the next five games. They will face the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Miami Heat Announce Injury Report vs. Atlanta Hawks (Oct. 28)

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