Miami Heat Announce Injury Report vs. Atlanta Hawks (Oct. 28)

The Miami Heat are one of the only four teams without a win in the 2026-27 NBA season. They will look to get their first victory on Wednesday, when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena.

The Heat are 0-4 to start the Giannis Antetokounmpo era following disappointing losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

They were blown out by the Timberwolves and Pistons before coming up short against the Hornets and Mavericks.

Miami Heat Injury Report vs. Hawks

The Miami Heat have two players on their injury report for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Simone Fontecchio is listed as doubtful, while Pelle Larsson is tagged as questionable.

Fontecchio is dealing with an undisclosed illness. He played the first two games of the season before sitting out the last two due to coach’s decision.

Meanwhile, Larsson has a sprained right ankle, which is a new injury. He was nursing a sprained finger in his left hand in the past two games.

The Heat are inching closer to having a fully healthy roster. Fontecchio is likely getting downgraded to out, while Larsson has a chance to be upgraded to available.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Heat This Season

The Miami Heat had high hopes to start the season, especially after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks this past summer.

It’s the start of a new era in Miami, but they are off to a rocky start.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had their way with them despite Giannis’ dominance. The Heat lost 131-106 to open the new season at home.

They followed it up with another blowout loss, this time a 128-111 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Pistons.

The short-handed Charlotte Hornets gave the Heat trouble, dominating the first three quarters. The Heat nearly completed a comeback in the fourth quarter before coming up short and losing 115-110.

On Monday, the Heat were up by as many as 12 points, but they couldn’t hold on and lost 113-109 to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Heat’s schedule doesn’t get easier in the next five games. They will face the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors.