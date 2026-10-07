Klay Thompson on Picking the Miami Heat: ‘I’m Elated to be Here’

The Miami Heat look much different than they did a year ago. They decided to gut their depth in order to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bringing him in gives the team the superstar player that they have been craving for the last few years.

Miami has tried to surround him with shooters, which has been the best way that the Bucks have thrived with him. Klay Thompson was someone they signed after he was bought out by the Mavericks. He explained why he chose Miami and why he’s so excited about the season.

Klay Thompson Explains Why He Picked the Miami Heat

While speaking to The Athletic, Thompson explained why he wanted to sign in Miami.

“But now being with the Heat, it’s just awesome. I can feel the hunger from the organization, how bad they want to get back to the finals. I love that energy. It makes me be a better professional. It makes me be way more in tune with my everyday habits, and I’m just elated to be here.”

Thompson struggled to find his place in Dallas. Last season, he was on a team that won only 26 games. Thompson wanted to be somewhere else where he had a legitimate shot to win a title. He believes that the Heat are that team.

“The thing I love about being in Miami is how hungry these young players are. Their commitment to being here early to condition themselves this offseason was something I’ve never really seen before. It just inspires me to give them everything I have.”

Last season, Thompson averaged career lows in almost every statistical category. He had lows in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, field goal percentage, and 3-point percentage. It was the worst season of his career, and he is looking to turn that around in a new city.

Miami Needs Major Contributions From Klay Thompson

Despite the numbers Thompson put up last season, the Heat need a lot from him. He is one of the few players they have on the roster with a history of being able to stretch the floor. With Antetokounmpo on the floor, they need as many floor-spacers around him as possible.

Thompson is nowhere near the prime of his career. He can’t be counted on to go off for 40 points on a random night anymore. However, Miami needs shooting. Last season, the Heat were 15th in the NBA in 3s made per game. That number might go down with Antetokounmpo on the roster.

That means that they need to raise the percentage of shots that they make. They need Thompson to be more efficient than he was a year ago for them to have any shot of making a title run. The rest of the Eastern Conference is too good for them to be average from beyond the 3-point arc.