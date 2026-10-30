Miami Heat Get Major Kyrie Irving Trade Update Amid Reports

The Miami Heat are reportedly monitoring a potential Kyrie Irving trade this season, hoping to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo with elite shooting and playmaking. As it turns out, the interest may be mutual.

According to 5 Reasons Sports’ Ethan J. Skolnick, Irving is also interested in a move to South Beach via a trade from the Dallas Mavericks.

“I think we’ve both heard he’s interested in playing down in Miami,” Skolnick said on his podcast this week, via NBA Central.

“I also know [Erik] Spoelstra holds him in very high regard,” the Heat insider continued. “All indications are this is a place he’d be comfortable. My thought is, I don’t think anything is imminent. I think the Heat are going to let this play out a little bit and see if [Pelle] Larsson can make the leap…”

Kyrie Irving Trade Update

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Miami Heat are among several teams interested in a potential Kyrie Irving trade before the February deadline.

“I’m sure, knowing the Heat, they’re going to be monitoring Kyrie Irving, but there’s going to be several teams monitoring Kyrie Irving,” Charania told the “Pat McAfee Show” of the potential blockbuster trade.

“The question is, if you’re Miami, what can you give for Kyrie Irving?” Charania pondered, “You already traded away three first-round picks and a swap and other assets to go get Giannis Antetokounmpo to bring to this team. So, what can you trade?

“Right now, I believe they have one first-round pick eligible to be traded. Is that enough to get Kyrie Irving? My sense is probably not. I think the price would be higher than that. So, if that’s the case, what does it look like for Miami?”

Further to Charania’s point, the Heat have limited draft assets and young core pieces after sending a massive haul to the Milwaukee Bucks for Antetokounmpo.

Potential Kyrie Irving Trade Package

Hypothetically, the Miami Heat could package Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins to make the money work for Irving, who has a $42M player option for the 2027-28 season. Since the Heat have limited draft assets, they may need the assistance of a third team with interest in acquiring Wiggins and/or Mitchell.

Furthermore, Dallas might be reluctant to take on Wiggins’ contract. His recent extension runs through 2028–29, paying him over $17M in his age-35 season — making Mitchell’s expiring $12.4M deal a more attractive target for the rebuilding Mavs.

If the Heat pull off a trade for Irving, it will likely come with a verbal commitment to a multi-year extension. Stars traded in these scenarios typically expect long-term security — much like Jimmy Butler with the Golden State Warriors or Kawhi Leonard with the Toronto Raptors. A move for Irving would be a long-term play to pair him alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, forming South Beach’s newest Big 3.

The 34-year-old Irving is still finding his rhythm following an ACL injury that sidelined him for all of last season. Through four games, he is averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds on 49% shooting, with the Mavs going 3-1 in his appearances.