Terry Rozier Mocks Miami Heat Loss Amidst Gambling Scandal

Former NBA guard Terry Rozier remains out of the league due to his gambling scandal. The most recent stop with the Miami Heat saw the team wanting to distance themselves from Rozier once the scandal emerged. Rozier is still dealing with the case that alleged him fixing NBA bets during his time with the Charlotte Hornets. However, he clearly holds a grudge with Miami for not giving him the benefit of the doubt about the allegations.

Rozier posted the following message on his social media page taking a shot at current Heat guard Davion Mitchell:

“Son son got my whole swag on the court lmao thought the # was enough”

The post was made to question Mitchell for taking his former number and copying other things from Rozier. Most reactions have mocked Rozier for creating drama over a team he barely spent time with. Rozier loved seeing the Minnesota Timberwolves destroy Miami on opening night.

Another post from Rozier saw him responding to fans insulting him for the previous message:

“Idk why yall dissing me 😂😂 im glad bra acknowledge the swag ..that’s been since 2015 this Is not about heat culture”

Regardless of his point, Rozier comes out looking worse since he’s not in the NBA and has a terrible controversy following him. The Heat moved on from Rozier and has made Mitchell their point guard moving forward in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

Why Terry Rozier Remains Blacklisted From NBA

Rozier was accused of trying to fix betting props in his name to help those betting on him as a violation of the league rules. Betting has become a terrible story for the league due to Rozier’s scandal and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups losing his job for similar reasons.

No NBA team will take the chance on Rozier until he’s completely cleared, and even that doesn’t guarantee him an opportunity. Miami’s Pat Riley doesn’t put up with players doing things that disgrace the franchise, so they cut bait with Rozier instead of defending him.

It remains highly unlikely that Rozier will ever play another NBA game, and he must beat the legal case to avoid real-life implications. Heat fans are focused on things like Giannis’ leadership or Klay Thompson’s three-point shooting to care about Rozier.

Terry Rozier Just Added To Bad Heat Night

Most of the reactions to Rozier are from Heat fans calling him out for being obsessed with their team. Anthony Edwards already made it a rough night for Miami by ruining Antetokounmpo’s home debut.

Rozier chiming in just added more drama to the already negative vibes about the night. The Heat will have to use the first few months of the season to build chemistry with names like Mitchell, Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins expected to step up.

No one will be talking about Rozier’s feelings about the Heat months from now. However, poor games will continue to haunt Miami if they don’t win fast. Teams like the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, and Detroit Pistons are hoping to win games early for preferred East playoff seeding probability.