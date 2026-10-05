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Tyler Herro Takes Subtle Shot at Heat Culture Ahead of New Season

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Tyler Herro, Heat Culture
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Tyler Herro #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for a portrait during the Milwaukee Bucks 2026 Media Day at Froedtert & MCW Sports Science Center on September 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

On Monday, new Milwaukee Bucks star guard Tyler Herro seemingly took a subtle shot at his former team’s famed “Heat Culture” mantra.

In appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Herro revealed that new Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins’ workouts were a bit more intense than Erik Spoelstra’s. He was a bit surprised by it since the “Heat Culture” was the only thing he knew about since entering the league.

“Honestly, it surprised me. It’s been just as intense,” Herro said via The Athletic’s Mike Prada. “I hear about different organizations and such, but being with Taylor Jenkins, I feel like he’s just as intense, if not even more.”

GettyTyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Kaseya Center on November 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

When asked by co-host Brian Scalabrine if the Miami Heat are the only franchise that preaches hard work, Herro said:

“That’s what I was told when I was there,” which garnered laughs from Herro, Scalabrine and co-host Frank Isola.

Tyler Herro Spent 7 Seasons in Miami

After one season at Kentucky, Tyler Herro was drafted 13th overall by the Miami Heat in 2019. Herro worked his way into becoming the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year and an All-Star in 2025.

However, Herro’s tenure with the Heat was filled with trade speculations. His name was linked to multiple trade rumors for superstars before finally getting sent to the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal.

Herro spent seven years in Miami, though it ended with a trade, as well as a punch from former teammate Bam Adebayo.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro
GettyBam Adebayo #13, Tyler Herro #14 and Kel’el Ware #7 of the Miami Heat react against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter of an NBA play-in tournament game on April 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Herro and Adebayo got into an altercation in Las Vegas back in July amid the Summer League.

It will be interesting to see how intense the games will be between the Bucks and Heat this season. They face each other four times, twice in Milwaukee and twice in Miami.

Antetokounmpo is expected to get cheered in Milwaukee, though the same can’t be said for Herro when he returns to South Beach.

Giannis Loving Heat Culture

Giannis Antetokounmpo
GettyMiami Heat President Pat Riley (L) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (R) pose for a photo with Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat during an introductory press conference at Kaseya Center on July 16, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

While Tyler Herro is taking some subtle shots at “Heat Culture,” Giannis Antetokounmpo is fully embracing it in his first season in Miami.

Speaking to Yianni Kourakis of WPBF 25 News, The Greek Freak was impressed with the whole “Heat Culture” idea.

“I’m very impressed. I like their attitude and the way they approach practice and the day,” Giannis said. “It’s been amazing. People talk about Heat culture, but until you come in and witness it first hand, you don’t really understand. Now that I’m here, I understand why they always play hard and compete.”

The two-time MVP is focused on helping the Heat return to the playoffs and possibly bring a championship.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Tyler Herro Takes Subtle Shot at Heat Culture Ahead of New Season

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