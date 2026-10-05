Tyler Herro Takes Subtle Shot at Heat Culture Ahead of New Season

On Monday, new Milwaukee Bucks star guard Tyler Herro seemingly took a subtle shot at his former team’s famed “Heat Culture” mantra.

In appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Herro revealed that new Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins’ workouts were a bit more intense than Erik Spoelstra’s. He was a bit surprised by it since the “Heat Culture” was the only thing he knew about since entering the league.

“Honestly, it surprised me. It’s been just as intense,” Herro said via The Athletic’s Mike Prada. “I hear about different organizations and such, but being with Taylor Jenkins, I feel like he’s just as intense, if not even more.”

When asked by co-host Brian Scalabrine if the Miami Heat are the only franchise that preaches hard work, Herro said:

“That’s what I was told when I was there,” which garnered laughs from Herro, Scalabrine and co-host Frank Isola.

Tyler Herro Spent 7 Seasons in Miami

After one season at Kentucky, Tyler Herro was drafted 13th overall by the Miami Heat in 2019. Herro worked his way into becoming the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year and an All-Star in 2025.

However, Herro’s tenure with the Heat was filled with trade speculations. His name was linked to multiple trade rumors for superstars before finally getting sent to the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal.

Herro spent seven years in Miami, though it ended with a trade, as well as a punch from former teammate Bam Adebayo.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Herro and Adebayo got into an altercation in Las Vegas back in July amid the Summer League.

It will be interesting to see how intense the games will be between the Bucks and Heat this season. They face each other four times, twice in Milwaukee and twice in Miami.

Antetokounmpo is expected to get cheered in Milwaukee, though the same can’t be said for Herro when he returns to South Beach.

Giannis Loving Heat Culture

While Tyler Herro is taking some subtle shots at “Heat Culture,” Giannis Antetokounmpo is fully embracing it in his first season in Miami.

Speaking to Yianni Kourakis of WPBF 25 News, The Greek Freak was impressed with the whole “Heat Culture” idea.

“I’m very impressed. I like their attitude and the way they approach practice and the day,” Giannis said. “It’s been amazing. People talk about Heat culture, but until you come in and witness it first hand, you don’t really understand. Now that I’m here, I understand why they always play hard and compete.”

The two-time MVP is focused on helping the Heat return to the playoffs and possibly bring a championship.