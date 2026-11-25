Michael Jordan never turned off the competitive switch, even on a Hollywood set. In the second episode of the documentary Space Jam: Beyond the Jam, Jordan and director Joe Pytka recalled a pickup game during the 1996 film’s production that left Pytka bloodied. Jordan broke his nose, and they kept playing anyway. It’s the kind of Michael Jordan Space Jam story that fits the legend perfectly.

Michael Jordan Space Jam Story: The Pickup Game That Turned Bloody

Jordan and Pytka had worked together on Nike commercials before the movie. Pytka, a basketball fanatic, would set up a court at every shoot so they could play. Jordan’s review of his game was blunt: “absolutely terrible.”

Pytka took it in stride. He said Larry Bird and Charles Barkley had told him he was among the worst players they’d ever seen.

Then came the game that went sideways. “I broke his nose playing basketball,” Jordan said, and they still filmed that day. Pytka remembered that they kept playing while the nose bled, and that a stagehand followed them around with a mop to clean the blood off the green screen. His summary of Jordan: no prisoners, and competitive at every level.

The Jordan Dome and a Game of H.O.R.S.E.

The pickup games weren’t a one-off. The production built a gym on the lot, known as the Jordan Dome, so he could train and play while filming. Pytka also recalled a game of H.O.R.S.E. in which he came surprisingly close to beating Jordan. Jordan made sure it didn’t happen, telling him he wasn’t going to let him win.

Jordan said in the documentary that he never considered himself an actor but wanted to experience making a movie. He also credited Pytka, whom he knew from the commercials, for helping him feel comfortable on set.

The Story Fits the Legend

The anecdote is pure Jordan. A pickup game becomes a test of will, an injury is secondary, and the work goes on as scheduled. It’s the same drive that defined his NBA career, and the story shows how little it softened on a movie set.

Pytka has been outspoken about the Space Jam franchise before. He criticized the LeBron James sequel, and this documentary marks the original film’s 30th anniversary.

Whether it was the Finals or a green-screen court with a bleeding director, the approach stayed the same. That Michael Jordan Space Jam anecdote is vintage MJ.