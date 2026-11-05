Ex-Bucks Star Brook Lopez Shines Against Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks‘ fanbase, if they stayed up late enough on Wednesday, had the chance to watch two of their former NBA champions face off with one another.

The Miami Heat, now led by Giannis Antetokounmpo after the offseason trade, were in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers and Brook Lopez.

Technically, it was Giannis who got the last laugh — thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer by Klay Thompson.

But that couldn’t totally overshadow what happened on the other side, where Lopez had a turn-back-the-clock kind of night that’s worth appreciating.

Brook Lopez Stats

Lopez started at center for the Clippers and put together a fantastic performance.

Lopez scored 20 efficient points. He shot 8-for-11 from the floor, including 2-for-5 from 3-point range — meaning he made all six of his 2-point attempts.

The big fella was just 2-for-5 from the foul line, maybe his only blemish on this night.

Lopez added eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist.

Now 38 years old, Lopez had scored 22 points against the Lakers in the Clippers’ second game of the season, but this was otherwise his highest-scoring game so far.

It was also by far his most minutes — previously, the most he had gotten was 27, but his 35 minutes were already ahead of that even before overtime on Wednesday.

It may not be something the Clippers can count on from Lopez every night, but he’s still clearly capable of throwing it back in time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats

While Lopez had a big night, you’d expect Antetokounmpo to put up a larger stat line, and he definitely did.

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points in 41 minutes, although his efficiency was poor, and a large part of the reason the Heat went to overtime. Giannis was just 8-for-20 from the field, including 0-for-2 from 3-point range. He was a clutch 11-for-13 at the foul line.

The Heat’s new superstar added 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals while turning it over three times.

Antetokounmpo was a plus-11 in his time on the floor.

He helped the Heat improve to 3-5, while Lopez’s Clippers dropped to a brutal 1-7.