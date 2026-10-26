Bucks Further Lean Into Rebuild With Smart Trade Proposal

The Milwaukee Bucks are firmly in a rebuild after deciding to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason. Without their franchise player, they have turned into one of the worst teams in the league. They have yet to win a game this year.

Milwaukee has plenty of young players that they are trying to sort through. However, it will take a few years for them to get back into a competitive team that can compete for a playoff spot. Bleacher Report has a trade proposal that would see them further lean into a rebuilding team.

Bucks Trade Proposal Helps Deepen Their Rebuild

Here is the full trade proposal:

Golden State Warriors receive: Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Kristaps Porziņģis, Moses Moody, 2028 first-round pick, and 2031 first-round pick swap

Turner has been one of the worst decisions that any team has made in the last few years. They gave him a massive contract to leave the Pacers, and he has been horrendous. Last year, all of his major stats took a nose dive, including points, rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage.

So far this season, Turner is averaging just 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He is shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Milwaukee desperately needs to get off his contract, which still pays him $83.5 million over the next three years.

Trading for Porzingis is a way for them to get off of Turner’s contract. It would be much more palatable for them to eat his deal this year and a partial guarantee next year than have Turner on the books. If Porzingis does retire, the first-round picks in exchange would help with that.

Trading Rollins would sting a bit, as he has shown flashes. However, drafting Brayden Burries means they need to give him as many chances as possible to flourish. Getting their young guys as much time on the court as possible should be their goal.

Milwaukee Has to Make Better Front Office Decisions

The Bucks are no longer contenders for the playoffs because of multiple horrendous decisions from the front office. Signing Turner and using the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard will go down as an all-time horrible decision that will cost the franchise dearly.

That one decision could keep the Bucks out of the playoffs for the next three years. That decision led them to have to trade Antetokounmpo over the summer. Jon Horst signed a contract extension in April of 2025, but fans can’t be happy with his decision-making.

So far this regular season, Milwaukee has the sixth-worst defense in the league. That’s why Turner was brought in: to help protect the rim. Trading Turner is something they should jump at the chance of doing, even if it’s for a player who might not play basketball any longer.