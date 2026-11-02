Milwaukee Bucks Commit $11.16 Million to Two Young Talents

The Milwaukee Bucks just locked in two of their young players. According to Michael Scotto, league sources told hoopshype that Milwaukee will exercise their rookie-scale team options on Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis. Ware’s contract is worth $7.14 million, and Jakucionis’s contract is worth $4.02 million. This now locks in both players for an extra year, showing the belief that the Bucks have in them.

What this Means for the Milwaukee Bucks

Getty OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – OCTOBER 7: Kel’el Ware #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a dunk during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on October 7, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

When a player signs a rookie contract, the team usually has the option to decide whether they want to keep him under contract for future seasons. The Bucks are choosing to keep both Jakucionis and Ware in this case. All Milwaukee is doing is exercising the option, and those two players will get the amount for 2027-28 that’s in their rookie deals. This will give both players guaranteed salaries once exercised.

The Bucks will now get both players for cheap in the 2027-28 season. They do not have to negotiate a new contract with either player by exercising the option. They are just paid the predetermined salary that they agreed to in their rookie contracts. The bright side of it for the players is that it shows how much Milwaukee values them and sees them in their future.

Kel’el Ware: Why Bucks are Committing to Him

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 05: Kel’el Ware #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes to the basket against Zyon Pullin #15 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter in a preseason NBA game at Fiserv Forum on October 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Ware is a great defender and rebounder with an offensive game. He blocks shots and uses his athleticism to make an impact. Along with rebounding, he can score in the paint and even shoot threes. He knows how to get in the right position on defense, and his timing is really good too. He has been the perfect backup so far for Myles Turner because he comes in and does the exact same thing as Turner. Through six games with the Bucks, he is averaging 13 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Ware is getting fewer minutes per game than in the last two seasons but is scoring more. Milwaukee keeping him under contract is huge because he is a valuable piece. His ability to play on both ends allows him to stretch the floor on offense while contributing defensively. On defense, his rebounding helps start fast breaks, while his outlet passes create opportunities for the team. Even without the ball in his hands, he knows how to make an impact.

Kasparas Jakucionis: Another Young Piece for the Milwaukee Bucks

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 28: KasparasJakuionis #25 of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for a portrait during the Milwaukee Bucks 2026 Media Day at Froedtert & MCW Sports Science Center on September 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Jakucionis stats may not pop out or look the best. However, his improvement from last season is showing. He is getting his opportunity to get reps on a team with no expectations this season. That is big for a young player and will only help him and the Bucks in the near future. He is averaging 8.3 points and 4 assists per game for Milwaukee, which is an improvement from last season.

Jakucionis is only shooting 23.5% on threes, but it’s early in the season, and that can easily be increased. The big thing is that he is getting his reps, and by locking him in, Milwaukee has shown belief in him. He has the potential to become a really good three-point shooter. Jakucionis is already a really good playmaker and has incredible vision. The Bucks, by exercising his option, are allowing him to develop the way he needs to.

Meaning of this Decision

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 31: Head coach Taylor Jenkins of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum on October 31, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Bucks retaining both players is huge for both of them. It allows the players to go out and play freely, knowing that they are wanted and under contract for another year. It also shows that Milwaukee is allowing them to develop, as opposed to making them perform well this season. This is a good sign for both players and the organization.

Milwaukee fans have a good thing going for them right now in the post-Giannis era. They have a bright future, with even more picks coming in the next few years. These two players have the potential to be something special for Milwaukee, and locking them in for an extra year was a big deal.