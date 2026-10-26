Timberwolves Make Surprise Anthony Edwards Announcement Before Cavs Tip-Off

The Minnesota Timberwolves received encouraging news about Anthony Edwards just hours before Monday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edwards has been upgraded to available after initially being listed as questionable because of right knee injury maintenance, the Timberwolves announced 78 minutes before tip-off.

The decision means Minnesota will have its leading scorer for the second half of a back-to-back, providing a welcome boost as the Timberwolves attempt to extend their unbeaten start.

However, the circumstances surrounding Edwards’ knee remain worth monitoring.

Anthony Edwards Injury Update Brings Good News for Timberwolves

Edwards’ availability had been uncertain following Sunday’s 117-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Target Center.

The 25-year-old guard scored a game-high 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting, helping Minnesota improve to 3-0.

Yet there were several concerning moments.

Edwards appeared to favor his right knee during the game, including after landing from a dunk. He also showed discomfort following a collision.

According to the Pioneer Press, Edwards did not speak with reporters afterward because he was receiving treatment.

The Timberwolves subsequently listed him as questionable for Cleveland, raising concerns about whether he would play on consecutive nights.

Those concerns were understandable.

Edwards missed time last season because of right knee problems, including patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee.

Minnesota has not announced a new injury diagnosis.

Still, the team’s latest update confirms Edwards is available to face Cleveland, avoiding what could have been his first absence of the season.

Anthony Edwards Off to Explosive Start

Edwards has been the driving force behind Minnesota’s impressive opening week.

Through three games, the All-Star guard is averaging 28.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

He opened the season with 45 points against Miami, knocking down nine 3-pointers in a 131-106 victory.

Although Edwards struggled with his shooting against Orlando, he still contributed 15 points, four rebounds and four assists as Minnesota won 115-93.

He responded Sunday with 26 points in just 27 minutes against Toronto.

The Timberwolves have won their first three games by an average of more than 23 points.

Edwards’ scoring has been central to that success, but Minnesota’s supporting cast has also delivered.

LaMelo Ball finished with 15 points and eight assists against Toronto, while Jaden McDaniels added 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Rudy Gobert anchored the defense with 13 rebounds.

That balance has helped Minnesota dominate opponents without relying exclusively on Edwards.

Timberwolves Face Cavaliers With Unbeaten Streak at Stake

Monday’s matchup presents another significant test.

Cleveland enters the game 1-1 after defeating Brooklyn 125-121 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers feature Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, providing Minnesota with another opportunity to measure itself against a talented Eastern Conference opponent.

The Timberwolves remain without Donte DiVincenzo, who continues recovering from a right Achilles tendon injury.

However, having Edwards available gives coach Chris Finch his most important offensive weapon.

The larger question is whether Edwards’ knee will require continued management as the season progresses.

For Monday night, at least, Minnesota has received the answer it wanted.

Its leading scorer is available, and the Timberwolves have a chance to improve to 4-0.