Timberwolves Make Anthony Edwards Announcement Before Warriors Game

On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Target Center.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 127-125 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

Anthony Edwards finished with 47 points while shooting 19/34 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.

NBA wrote: “Ant WENT OFF last night 🤩 🐜 47 PTS (season-high) 🐜 2 STL 🐜 2 BLK 🐜 5 3PM Edwards became the first player to record multiple 40-PT games this season!”

Timberwolves Make Anthony Edwards Announcement

For Wednesday’s game, the Timberwolves have announced that Edwards is being listed as questionable.

Timberwolves PR wrote: “Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow night’s game vs. Golden State Warriors: QUESTIONABLE Edwards- Right Knee Injury Maintenance OUT DiVincenzo- Right Achilles Tendon Repair”

Looking At Edwards

Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia.

He is in the middle of his 7th NBA season.

The 25-year-old is currently averaging 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range in four games this year.

Looking At The Timberwolves