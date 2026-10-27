CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 26: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on October 26, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Timberwolves 127-125 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
For Wednesday’s game, the Timberwolves have announced that Edwards is being listed as questionable.
Timberwolves PR wrote: “Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow night’s game vs. Golden State Warriors: QUESTIONABLE Edwards- Right Knee Injury Maintenance OUT DiVincenzo- Right Achilles Tendon Repair”
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia.
He is in the middle of his 7th NBA season.
The 25-year-old is currently averaging 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range in four games this year.
Looking At The Timberwolves
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Target Center.The Timberwolves are coming off a 127-125 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.Anthony Edwards finished with 47 points while shooting 19/34 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.NBA wrote: “Ant WENT OFF last night […]
Timberwolves Make Anthony Edwards Announcement Before Warriors Game