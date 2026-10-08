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Jonathan Kuminga Threatens Disrespectful Fan After 1-For-9 Night

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Jonathan Kuminga
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 28: Jonathan Kuminga #24 of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses for a portrait during Media Day at Target Center on September 28, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Indiana Pacers in their second preseason game.

Jonathan Kuminga had a rough shooting night, going 1-for-9 from the field in the Timberwolves’ 123-112 loss at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

It was a far cry from his solid performance in his preseason debut on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. He had eight points and two rebounds on 2-for-4 shooting in Minnesota’s 116-97 win.

Kuminga Threatens to Slap Disrespectful Fan

Jonathan Kuminga
GettyJonathan Kuminga #24 of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses for a portrait during Media Day at Target Center on September 28, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After the game, it’s understandable if Jonathan Kuminga was frustrated with his performance against the Indiana Pacers.

Kuminga is trying to make an impression ahead of his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it seems like the frustration and disappointment spilled into social media.

In a video uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, a Timberwolves fan called Kuminga “Kum Bucket.”

The 24-year-old forward didn’t like hearing it and threatened to slap the fan.

“Whoever said that, I will come find you, and I will slap you,” Kuminga said.

The fan who uploaded the video clarified that he was just joking with Kuminga, and he still supports the player.

“I still love you Mr. Kuminga #nba #wolves #basketball I was just joking,” the fan tweeted.

For those unaware, the unofficial nickname “Kum Bucket” has been used by fans and trolls on social media.

While it could mean that Kuminga is a bucket on the court, it also has a different connotation and is very disrespectful.

It will be interesting to see if the Timberwolves discipline Kuminga for threatening a fan ahead of their next preseason game on Saturday against the Miami Heat.

Fans React to Kuminga’s 1-for-9 Night

Jonathan Kuminga
GettyMyles Turner #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against Jonathan Kuminga #24 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter in a preseason NBA game at Fiserv Forum on October 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Fresh off a tumultuous season split between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks, Jonathan Kuminga has a lot to prove in his first year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While a solid preseason debut didn’t set the world on fire, a 1-for-9 night in his second preseason game was fuel for trolls on social media.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

@danhurleyuconn: “JK fans swear he just needs a chance though”

@b3ngiii: “He thinks he’s him. You can see it in every shot.”

@Numeric_DFS: “Yeah he’s not cashing out in free agency, lucky if he’s still in the league by then. He need to fire his agent asap.”

@aldeezy21: “Warriors dodged a bullet giving this man 80 million.”

@appaloosabones: “That middy is dog water bruh get him off this team.”

On the other hand, others are not worried at Kuminga.

@Barrixroseeee: “It’s one game, and he was genuinely just missing shots. He played good defense today and was pretty decent against the Bucks”

@Lj2tampa: “Bro needs to be a slasher and practice the corner 3”

@JLouie2128: “Dude should genuinely just play offball. He is not a good on ball creator.”

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Jonathan Kuminga Threatens Disrespectful Fan After 1-For-9 Night

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