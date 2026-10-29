Sports Doctor Delivers Stern Warning For Timberwolves About Anthony Edwards Injury

A prominent sports doctor issued a stern warning to the Minnesota Timberwolves about Anthony Edwards‘ knee injury.

Dr. Brian Sutterer, a sports doctor with nearly 1 million YouTube subscribers, warns that Anthony Edwards’ arthroscopic knee surgery is a short-term fix for a potentially long-term problem because of the physical trade-offs involved in cleanup procedures.

The surgery is designed to address immediate symptoms like abnormal fraying or tearing in the meniscus or cartilage, but Dr. Sutterer highlights that surgeons must trim away damaged tissue to provide that initial relief.

“This concerns me for a multitude of reasons that go beyond just these next two months,” he said. “That’s because what it implies is going on in somebody’s knee when it gets to the point where they have to go an arthroscopic surgery.”

What’s The Concern For Anthony Edwards?

For Sutterer, the critical issue is that removing this tissue reduces the structural cushion responsible for stabilizing and protecting the joint.

“The most common situation for what a player like Edwards would be dealing with to require arthroscopic surgery with a roughly two-month absence would be going in to address some damage, some trauma, some abnormal fraying, these kinds of clean-up procedures. Something involving the meniscus or involving the cartilage. That in it itself is not a big major structural injury to the knee,” he said.

Anthony Edwards Could See More Knee Problems

For an explosive, high-impact athlete like Edwards, this procedure can accelerate wear and tear, possibly triggering a slippery slope where one intervention leads to more joint issues or subsequent operations down the line.

“But often can happen whenever a surgeon has to go in and trim out some of that torn tissue to breathe away, clean up this little area over here, is that you are getting some short-term improvement for potentially more long-term issues,” said Sutterer. “It’s a trade-off.”

“The more of that healthy tissue you take out, the less that’s there to do its job in stabilizing and protecting the joint. And so it can start this slippery slope where one surgery leads to another. Before you know it, you’ve had multiple arthroscopic knee surgeries, you don’t have much meniscus or cartilage tissue left in the knee, because we’ve repeatedly gone in and cut out the torn tissue. Sometimes there’s no other choice.”

It was a right knee issue stemming from lingering pain that dated back to last season. He dealt with patellofemoral pain syndrome, or runner’s knee.

Edwards’ injury was revealed during a post-game MRI scan following his 47-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 26, revealing a change in the joint imaging compared to previous checks.

Team president Tim Connelly noted that a precise return timeline will be clearer after the surgery, though the franchise expects him back later in the season, projected around December, and does not view the injury as a long-term or season-ending threat.

For now, the Timberwolves must hold the fort until Edwards comes back. While Edwards is out, the team will be led by LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Jonathan Kuminga.

For Edwards, his expected two-month absence puts him at risk of missing the NBA’s 65-game minimum requirement for regular-season awards and honors, which in turn threatens his eligibility for a massive $304 million supermax extension.