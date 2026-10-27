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Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Gets Seriously Unfortunate Injury News

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 21: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the net against Nikola Jovic #5 of the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are facing an extended stretch without Anthony Edwards after a significant update on his right knee. Edwards will undergo an arthroscopic procedure and miss up to two months, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The report creates an immediate challenge for a team built around his ability to generate offense.

Charania cited sources in reporting the procedure and expected absence. His update described Edwards’ right knee as ailing but did not identify a specific structural injury. It also did not provide a date for the procedure or a confirmed return game.

For Timberwolves fans, the immediate concern is straightforward. Minnesota must prepare to play without its leading offensive centerpiece while Edwards addresses the knee issue. The longer-term priority is getting him healthy enough to sustain his availability when he returns.

Anthony Edwards Injury Update Leaves Timberwolves Facing Extended Absence

The reported timeline gives Minnesota a working outlook, but it should not become a promise about a particular date. Missing up to two months leaves room for subsequent updates to clarify the recovery process. A return still depends on his progress and the information provided after the procedure.

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GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates his three-point basket as RJ Barrett #9 of the Toronto Raptors looks on in the third quarter during the home opener at Target Center on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Raptors 117-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The term arthroscopic also should not be stretched into an unsupported diagnosis. Charania’s report does not establish a torn ligament, damaged meniscus or any other specific condition. Those details require additional reporting rather than assumptions based on the procedure’s name.

What is clear is the basketball consequence of an extended absence. Edwards can create scoring opportunities when an initial action breaks down and defenses tighten their coverage. Without him, Minnesota will need more possessions to succeed through collective execution.

That means getting into offense decisively, moving the ball and avoiding stretches in which everyone waits for one player to manufacture an answer. The Timberwolves cannot reproduce Edwards simply by handing another player his minutes. They must redistribute the responsibilities that make those minutes valuable.

Timberwolves Must Adjust While Edwards Addresses Right Knee

Edwards’ ability to attack can influence where defenders position themselves and how much help they send. Minnesota’s available players will have to create advantages through different combinations while keeping the offense organized.

An extended absence also places greater importance on decisions across an entire game. Turnovers, difficult shots and missed defensive assignments become harder to overcome when a primary creator is unavailable. Consistency becomes especially valuable during stretches when scoring requires more work.

That does not mean Minnesota’s ambitions disappear with one injury update. It means the path forward demands adjustments while Edwards focuses on recovery. Evaluating that response will require actual games rather than declaring the season decided by the initial report.

For now, Charania’s update establishes the central development: a planned right knee procedure and an absence that could reach two months. Minnesota’s challenge is staying competitive without sacrificing the bigger priority of Edwards’ health. Lamelo Ball’s plate just got more work added to it.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Gets Seriously Unfortunate Injury News

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