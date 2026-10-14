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Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Draws Expletive-Laced Response From LeBron James Over Adidas Diss

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Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts in front of LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers late in the fourth quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves‘ Anthony Edwards has never been shy about speaking his mind, even when it involves one of the greatest basketball players of all time. His latest Adidas commercial took a playful shot at LeBron James, and the four-time NBA champion responded with some hilarious comments of his own.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Milwaukee Bucks
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 05: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball against Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter during the preseason NBA game at Fiserv Forum on October 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Edwards recently appeared in an Adidas advertisement joking about James choosing the Philadelphia 76ers instead of joining him in Minnesota. The Timberwolves superstar suggested James’ aging knees couldn’t handle the cold weather, turning an offseason decision into another opportunity to showcase his personality.

Naturally, the commercial eventually reached James, who was asked about Edwards’ remarks by Steve Nash during an episode of the Mind the Game podcast. However, James revealed that he hadn’t actually watched the advertisement, and his explanation was priceless.

LeBron James Fires Back at Anthony Edwards’ Adidas Joke

“First of all, I didn’t watch the spot because I don’t watch anything from the stripes,” James said while laughing. “Nothing. I love Ant to death, but I don’t watch s— from the stripes. I just don’t.”

James was referencing Adidas’ signature three stripes, making it clear that his longstanding relationship with Nike wasn’t going to disappear simply because Edwards appeared in the commercial.

The veteran superstar acknowledged seeing headlines about Edwards’ remarks but admitted he wasn’t entirely familiar with the joke. Still, he couldn’t resist pointing out one amusing detail about the Timberwolves guard’s reasoning.

“I went to Philly, Ant. It’s not like my knees are going to be any warmer in Philly,” James joked.

James also suggested Edwards was simply reading lines prepared for the advertisement, rather than deliberately trying to disrespect him. His reaction was lighthearted throughout the conversation, with James eventually joking that Edwards could keep the jokes coming because he was used to receiving them.

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

For Timberwolves fans, the exchange perfectly captures what makes Edwards such an entertaining personality. He has the confidence to joke about basketball royalty without appearing concerned about how his comments might be received.

Equally impressive was James’ willingness to embrace the humor instead of turning an innocent advertisement into unnecessary controversy. His response demonstrated the genuine admiration he has for Edwards, even while defending his own sneaker allegiance.

As Edwards continues establishing himself among the NBA’s biggest stars, moments like these offer a reminder that basketball’s next generation can challenge its legends while still maintaining mutual respect.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Draws Expletive-Laced Response From LeBron James Over Adidas Diss

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