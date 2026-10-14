Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Draws Expletive-Laced Response From LeBron James Over Adidas Diss

The Minnesota Timberwolves‘ Anthony Edwards has never been shy about speaking his mind, even when it involves one of the greatest basketball players of all time. His latest Adidas commercial took a playful shot at LeBron James, and the four-time NBA champion responded with some hilarious comments of his own.

Edwards recently appeared in an Adidas advertisement joking about James choosing the Philadelphia 76ers instead of joining him in Minnesota. The Timberwolves superstar suggested James’ aging knees couldn’t handle the cold weather, turning an offseason decision into another opportunity to showcase his personality.

Naturally, the commercial eventually reached James, who was asked about Edwards’ remarks by Steve Nash during an episode of the Mind the Game podcast. However, James revealed that he hadn’t actually watched the advertisement, and his explanation was priceless.

LeBron James Fires Back at Anthony Edwards’ Adidas Joke

“First of all, I didn’t watch the spot because I don’t watch anything from the stripes,” James said while laughing. “Nothing. I love Ant to death, but I don’t watch s— from the stripes. I just don’t.”

James was referencing Adidas’ signature three stripes, making it clear that his longstanding relationship with Nike wasn’t going to disappear simply because Edwards appeared in the commercial.

The veteran superstar acknowledged seeing headlines about Edwards’ remarks but admitted he wasn’t entirely familiar with the joke. Still, he couldn’t resist pointing out one amusing detail about the Timberwolves guard’s reasoning.

“I went to Philly, Ant. It’s not like my knees are going to be any warmer in Philly,” James joked.

James also suggested Edwards was simply reading lines prepared for the advertisement, rather than deliberately trying to disrespect him. His reaction was lighthearted throughout the conversation, with James eventually joking that Edwards could keep the jokes coming because he was used to receiving them.

For Timberwolves fans, the exchange perfectly captures what makes Edwards such an entertaining personality. He has the confidence to joke about basketball royalty without appearing concerned about how his comments might be received.

Equally impressive was James’ willingness to embrace the humor instead of turning an innocent advertisement into unnecessary controversy. His response demonstrated the genuine admiration he has for Edwards, even while defending his own sneaker allegiance.

As Edwards continues establishing himself among the NBA’s biggest stars, moments like these offer a reminder that basketball’s next generation can challenge its legends while still maintaining mutual respect.