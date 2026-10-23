Timberwolves Miss Out on Former Lakers First-Round Pick After Knicks Deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves left a two-way roster spot open to see what opportunities might emerge after the NBA’s preseason cuts. One intriguing option is already off the board.

Dalton Knecht, the former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick who drew interest from Minnesota, has agreed to a two-way contract with the defending champion New York Knicks.

His agents at Excel Sports Management confirmed the agreement to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Friday.

The Timberwolves were among several teams pursuing Knecht after Los Angeles waived him Monday. Cleveland and Sacramento also expressed interest in the 25-year-old wing.

However, New York secured the former Tennessee standout despite already filling all three of its two-way roster spots.

For Minnesota, the development means one potential low-risk addition has slipped away.

Timberwolves Had Open Two-Way Spot for Dalton Knecht

The Timberwolves positioned themselves to pursue exactly this kind of opportunity.

Minnesota waived Enrique Freeman on Oct. 17, creating an opening among its three allotted two-way contracts.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Wolves intended to keep the spot available while evaluating players released by other teams.

Zyon Pullin and Rocco Zikarsky currently occupy Minnesota’s other two-way positions.

The team also has one standard roster spot open, giving president of basketball operations Tim Connelly flexibility to pursue reinforcements.

Knecht appeared to fit the profile of a player worth evaluating.

The No. 17 overall selection in the 2024 NBA draft averaged 9.1 points as a rookie while shooting 37.6% from the 3-point range.

He briefly emerged as one of the Lakers’ most promising young shooters before his development took an unexpected turn.

Dalton Knecht’s Confidence Took a Hit After Failed Hornets Trade

Knecht’s career became complicated in February 2025 when the Lakers agreed to send him to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade for center Mark Williams.

The deal collapsed after Williams failed Los Angeles’ physical examination.

Knecht had already traveled to Charlotte and begun preparing for his next chapter before learning he was returning to the Lakers.

“It felt like a movie,” Knecht told reporters at the time.

“It was hard,” he added, reflecting on the uncertainty surrounding the rescinded trade.

The episode appeared to disrupt his momentum. Knecht struggled to regain his early confidence and eventually slipped down coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

His production dropped to 4.2 points in 54 games last season, while his playing time fell to 10.2 minutes per contest.

His 3-point shooting also declined to 34.2%.

Although the trade ordeal wasn’t necessarily the sole reason for his struggles, it marked a turning point in a once-promising Lakers career.

Now, Knecht gets another opportunity in New York.

What’s Next for Minnesota After Missing Out on Knecht?

Knecht could have offered Minnesota additional perimeter shooting behind Anthony Edwards and newcomer LaMelo Ball.

The Timberwolves already possess considerable offensive talent, as demonstrated in Wednesday’s 131-106 victory over the Miami Heat.

Edwards erupted for 45 points, while Ball added 21 points and six assists in his Minnesota debut.

Still, Knecht represented an inexpensive developmental gamble who might have rediscovered his shooting touch in a different environment.

The Knicks were willing to make room for him, with Kevin McCullar Jr. reportedly being waived to clear a two-way spot.

Minnesota, meanwhile, still has its opening.

The Timberwolves can continue evaluating available prospects without rushing into a decision.

Missing out on Knecht won’t define their season. But with an open roster spot and a former first-round pick available, Minnesota had a chance to take a calculated risk.

New York ultimately took it instead.