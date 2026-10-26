LaMelo Ball Makes $2.6 Million Personal Decision After Timberwolves Trade

LaMelo Ball is beginning a new chapter in his NBA career after leaving the Charlotte Hornets for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year spent his first six seasons in Charlotte and earned his first All-Star selection in 2022.

Minnesota acquired Ball during the offseason as it looked to strengthen its backcourt alongside Anthony Edwards. The move gives the Timberwolves another playmaker as they look to build on their recent progress in the Western Conference.

Ball has already started adjusting to his new surroundings. His early performances have drawn attention, and leaving Charlotte has also changed his life off the court.

LaMelo Ball Lists $2.6 Million Charlotte Condo After Timberwolves Trade

LaMelo Ball has listed his luxury condo in Uptown Charlotte for $2.6 million after moving from the Hornets to the Timberwolves. The residence, spanning about 3,500 square feet, is in The Trust building.

Ball purchased the property for $2.2 million in August 2023. The asking price is $400,000 above his recorded purchase price, though the condo has not sold.

The residence features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The interior features polished marble floors with gold-and-gray detailing, large windows, and views of the Charlotte skyline.

The property also has a modern kitchen with a waterfall-style island, a custom wet bar and a dressing room designed to resemble a high-end fashion boutique. A private outdoor terrace provides additional space for dining and relaxation.

Ball also owns a separate penthouse in the same building. He purchased that unit from former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in May 2024 for $2.47 million.

The property listing comes after Ball’s six-season run with the Hornets ended. Charlotte selected him with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He won Rookie of the Year in 2021 and became an All-Star the following season.

In his final season with Charlotte, Ball averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 assists across 72 appearances. His move to Minnesota has changed both his professional and personal circumstances.

LaMelo Ball Makes Strong Early Impression With Timberwolves

LaMelo Ball has made a positive start with Minnesota since joining the team. The Timberwolves acquired him and Josh Green in an offseason trade as they looked to improve their backcourt alongside Anthony Edwards.

Ball delivered an encouraging performance in Minnesota’s home opener against the Toronto Raptors. The Timberwolves won 117-94, and Ball scored 15 points, with 8 assists and 2 steals.

He shot 5-for-8 from the field, including 4-for-5 from three-point range. His performance helped Minnesota maintain its unbeaten start.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch has also praised Ball’s personality and the energy he brings to the group.

“He’s always in a great mood. Always come in smiling,” Finch said. He also compared Ball’s positive presence to Edwards’, noting that both players bring similar joy to the team.

Ball has also expressed enthusiasm about his new surroundings. After the win over Toronto, he spoke positively about his teammates and the city.

“I just love being here. I love doing what I do, playing basketball. It’s a great group of guys. Minnesota is amazing, so we’re gonna keep going,” Ball said.

His early performances have given Minnesota an encouraging start with its new point guard. Meanwhile, the Charlotte condo remains listed at $2.6 million, with the final sale price, if a buyer emerges, still unknown.