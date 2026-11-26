The NBA’s push into Europe just got a lot of financial muscle behind it. On Wednesday, the league announced plans to help mobilize at least €10 billion, roughly $11 billion, for new and renovated arenas and the entertainment districts around them across Europe. The NBA Europe arena investment initiative is meant to support the league’s planned 2027 launch of a new competition with FIBA.

NBA Europe Arena Investment: Who Is Behind the €10 Billion Plan

The league is assembling a group of global investors that includes Apollo Sports Capital, Ares Management, Arctos (a KKR business), Blackstone, HPS Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sixth Street and Stonepeak, among others.

The NBA itself isn’t committing to spend the full amount. Instead it’s pulling together investors to help finance the projects, and it expects commitments to exceed €10 billion over time as more join. Commissioner Adam Silver called it “a major opportunity” for clubs to build facilities that honor European basketball traditions while improving the fan experience. The investors said in a joint statement they were excited to support the effort.

More Than Arenas

Projects could go beyond the buildings themselves. Depending on local needs, they could include housing, workplaces, restaurants, retail and public spaces. The league says many major European cities lack arenas with the capacity, hospitality and media infrastructure that are standard in North American sports.

A study by The Sports Consultancy, cited by the NBA, estimates the new league could generate more than €24 billion in gross value added to Europe’s GDP over its first decade, and support nearly 15,000 full-time-equivalent jobs a year. One arena has reportedly been designed with a potential London franchise in mind as its anchor.

What It Means for NBA Europe

The initiative is separate from the process of selecting team owners. Franchise cities and owners aren’t finalized. Reports describe a structure with 12 permanent franchises and four rotating clubs, targeting a launch in the fall of 2027. The NBA and FIBA first confirmed the project in March 2025.

It also raises the stakes in a financial fight with the EuroLeague, which isn’t backing the project. Reports say the EuroLeague committed €3.4 billion to its members over a decade, while the NBA has promised its future teams billions in revenue sharing over its first 10 years.

For now, the NBA Europe arena investment plan is a target, not a done deal. The next milestones are formal investor commitments, announced franchise cities and any settlement with the EuroLeague. But it addresses one of the biggest practical obstacles to a 2027 launch.