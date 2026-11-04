NBA Fans Outraged Over Adam Silver’s Latest Idea

The NBA fans are pushing back against Adam Silver’s interest in shorter games, and their objections go beyond simply resisting change. A post from NBACentral, citing Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, revived discussion of the commissioner’s preference for 40-minute contests. Several responses challenged whether cutting basketball is the right solution to the league’s problems.

The replies showed frustration with scheduling, advertising and the potential impact on players outside the starting lineup. Some commenters offered alternatives instead of merely rejecting the idea. Together, those reactions provide a clearer picture of what this group of fans wants protected.

NBA Fans Push Back on Adam Silver’s Shorter Games Idea

“Terrible. Just play the backups more if you want them to play less,” wrote Sports Fan 405.

That response captured one of the most practical objections. Coaches already distribute playing time, and reducing the length of the game would not guarantee that the minutes removed come from stars. Some fans believe reserves could lose opportunities while starters retain much of their workload.

Another account raised that concern directly.

“40-minute games hit the bench harder than anybody,” @NextManUpHoops wrote. “Same starters. Same closing lineup. 8 fewer minutes to hand out, and the backup run is what gets cut first.”

That is a prediction rather than an established outcome, but it identifies a legitimate question about implementation. If development opportunities shrink, shorter games could have consequences beyond the viewing experience. The league would need to explain how the format improves competition across an entire roster.

Other Fans Want Schedule Changes Before Shorter Games

Another account preferred reducing the number of games rather than the time within each contest. Some called for fewer back-to-backs and more space between games. Both responses redirected the conversation toward the schedule.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the game length,” wrote the fan account Let’s Talk Knicks, @LetstalkKnicks.

Other replies expressed skepticism about advertising and frustration with Silver’s leadership. Those comments reveal distrust about whether less playing time would actually produce a better broadcast. They do not establish that the NBA plans to replace removed minutes with additional commercials.

The distinction matters because shortening regulation and improving the pace of an evening are different objectives. Fans can enjoy 48 minutes of basketball while disliking lengthy interruptions around it. Cutting action might leave those frustrations unresolved.

Silver publicly supported four 10-minute quarters in 2025, so the underlying idea predates this discussion. The NBA’s rules still prescribe 12-minute regulation periods. No adopted change is established by the report.

The visible backlash offers a clear message: these fans want the experience improved without assuming less basketball makes it better. Silver’s preference faces a substantial persuasion challenge.