New Orleans Pelicans Rookie Shines in 2 Games in One Day

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 14: Jaron Pierre Jr. #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at Smoothie King Center on November 14, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)
New Orleans PelicansRookie, Jaron Pierre Jr. played two games in one day on Saturday. Underdog NBA reported that in the morning, he played in the G League, and at night, he played in the NBA against the Nuggets. Pierre also played four minutes last night against the Memphis Grizzlies. In both of the games he played in on Saturday, he played very well.
New Orleans Pelicans Rookie in the G League
Pierre shone in the G League game in the morning. He put up 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists on 8/17 shooting. Pierre really showcased his scoring ability and offensive game. He is a speedy, athletic guard who knows how to dictate and control the offense. Pierre gave the Pelicans a reason to call him up to their roster. As of right now, with the Dejounte Murray buzz, they’re in need of an extra guard
Pierre Vs the Nuggets
Pierre did not shy away from his call-up to the NBA. Despite the loss, he made a real impact on the Pelicans. Against the Nuggets, he had 13 points and 2 rebounds on 5/11 shooting in 23 minutes. He stayed ready, and it showed. This was an impressive day for the New Orleans native Pierre. He earned a call-up and then balled out against Denver, possibly giving the Pelicans a reason to keep him in the NBA.
Without a doubt, this was a really impressive day for the rookie. To be able to play two games in one day and actually play well in both is incredible. During the G League game, he gave the Pelicans a reason to call him up, and during the NBA game, he gave them a reason to keep him in the NBA. Could they have found a guard to replace Murray?
Brett Peeples Jr. Brett Peeples is a sports writer covering the NBA and college basketball, with a focus on the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and the biggest storylines across the sport. His work has appeared on LWOS, Stadium Rant, and The Sports Encounter. More about Brett Peeples Jr.
New Orleans Pelicans Rookie, Jaron Pierre Jr. played two games in one day on Saturday. Underdog NBA reported that in the morning, he played in the G League, and at night, he played in the NBA against the Nuggets. Pierre also played four minutes last night against the Memphis Grizzlies. In both of the games […]
New Orleans Pelicans Rookie Shines in 2 Games in One Day