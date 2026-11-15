New Orleans Pelicans Rookie Shines in 2 Games in One Day

New Orleans Pelicans Rookie, Jaron Pierre Jr. played two games in one day on Saturday. Underdog NBA reported that in the morning, he played in the G League, and at night, he played in the NBA against the Nuggets. Pierre also played four minutes last night against the Memphis Grizzlies. In both of the games he played in on Saturday, he played very well.

New Orleans Pelicans Rookie in the G League

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 11: Jaron Pierre Jr. #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoot over Chaney Johnson #31 of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on November 11, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Pierre shone in the G League game in the morning. He put up 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists on 8/17 shooting. Pierre really showcased his scoring ability and offensive game. He is a speedy, athletic guard who knows how to dictate and control the offense. Pierre gave the Pelicans a reason to call him up to their roster. As of right now, with the Dejounte Murray buzz, they’re in need of an extra guard

Pierre Vs the Nuggets

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 14: Jaron Pierre Jr. #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Smoothie King Center on November 14, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)

Pierre did not shy away from his call-up to the NBA. Despite the loss, he made a real impact on the Pelicans. Against the Nuggets, he had 13 points and 2 rebounds on 5/11 shooting in 23 minutes. He stayed ready, and it showed. This was an impressive day for the New Orleans native Pierre. He earned a call-up and then balled out against Denver, possibly giving the Pelicans a reason to keep him in the NBA.

Without a doubt, this was a really impressive day for the rookie. To be able to play two games in one day and actually play well in both is incredible. During the G League game, he gave the Pelicans a reason to call him up, and during the NBA game, he gave them a reason to keep him in the NBA. Could they have found a guard to replace Murray?